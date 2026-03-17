Christian Kirk signing with San Francisco 49ers on 1-year deal to boost wide receiver depth

The San Francisco 49ers have added another experienced wide receiver to their roster, agreeing to terms with veteran Christian Kirk on a one-year contract worth $6 million. This move comes as the team continues to rebuild its passing attack following offseason changes and aims to provide reliable options for quarterback Brock Purdy.

Christian Kirk arrives after stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans The 29-year-old Christian Kirk, a second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 out of Texas A&M, brings eight seasons of NFL experience to Santa Clara. He spent his first four years with Arizona before signing a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022. In his debut season with Jacksonville, Kirk set career highs with 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns.

Production tapered off in later years due to injuries and inconsistent team play. The Jaguars traded him to the Houston Texans in March 2025 for a 2026 seventh-round pick. After restructuring his contract for cap relief in Houston, Kirk played through challenges but showed flashes of his route-running savvy and dependable hands in limited action.

Now a free agent following the 2025 season, Kirk joins San Francisco as a low-risk addition. The $6 million one-year pact allows the 49ers to add proven talent without long-term commitment.

Pairing with Mike Evans in revamped receiving group This signing follows the 49ers' earlier acquisition of future Hall of Famer Mike Evans on a multi-year deal. Christian Kirk's slot expertise complements Evans' outside dominance, creating mismatches for defenses. The receiving corps now features a blend of veterans and youth, including Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins.

The team lost depth earlier in free agency with departures like Kendrick Bourne and Skyy Moore. Jauan Jennings, the leading receiver from last season, remains unsigned, opening the door for Kirk to compete for significant snaps.

Christian Kirk's precise routes and ability to generate yards after catch align well with head coach Kyle Shanahan's scheme. At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, he offers quickness in the short-to-intermediate areas, helping stretch defenses horizontally.

Low-risk move targets offensive rebound This veteran pickup provides insurance and competition as the 49ers look to rebound offensively. Kirk's career averages of around 59 catches, 726 yards, and four touchdowns per season on his rookie deal highlight his reliability when healthy. While recent years saw dips, a fresh start in Shanahan's system could revive his production.