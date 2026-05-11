Christopher Morels go-ahead single lifts Marlins past Nationals 5-2

MIAMI (AP) — Christopher Morel hit a go-ahead single in the eighth to lift the Miami Marlins past the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Sunday.

Morel’s one-out hit to center against Gus Varland (0-1) put the Marlins up by one run in the eighth. Following Miami's second double steal of the inning, Heriberto Hernández hit a two-run single that scored Morel and Jakob Marsee, who was part of both double steals to give him 12 stolen bases on the season, tied for fifth in the major leagues.

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Miami leads with 48 stolen bases.

Andrew Nardi got the first two outs of the ninth before rookie Josh Ekness got the final out for his first big league save. Miami won its second straight game after losing five of its previous six.

Calvin Faucher (4-2) walked one and didn't surrender a hit in two scoreless innings of relief.

Liam Hicks put the Marlins on the board with a run-scoring single in the third. Xavier Edwards then scored on a fielding error by shortstop Nasim Nuñez on Otto Lopez's fielder's choice.

Sandy Alcantara allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. Brady House hit a run-scoring groundout in the fourth and Luis García Jr. had an RBI double in the fifth.

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Cade Cavalli allowed two runs and four hits with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He hit three batters, including two straight in the sixth.

Nationals: At Cincinnati on Tuesday. RHP Miles Mikolas (1-3, 7.44 ERA) faces Reds RHP Brady Singer (2-2, 5.63).

Marlins: At Minnesota on Tuesday. RHP Eury Pérez (2-4, 5.01) faces Twins RHP Bailey Ober (3-2, 4.19).