Christopher Nkunku's brace seals comfortable 3-0 win for AC Milan over Hellas Verona

AC Milan delivered a strong performance at San Siro on December 28, 2025, defeating Hellas Verona 3-0 in Serie A action. The win propelled the Rossoneri temporarily to the top of the table, two points ahead of rivals Inter Milan. Christopher Nkunku was the standout player, scoring his first two Serie A goals since joining from Chelsea, while Christian Pulisic opened the scoring.

What happened in the Milan vs Verona match? The first half was cautious, with few clear chances. Milan controlled possession but struggled to break down Verona's organized defense. The breakthrough came in stoppage time when Luka Modric's corner was flicked on by Adrien Rabiot, allowing Pulisic to poke home from close range, the team's first goal of the game.

The second half exploded early. Just minutes after the restart, Nkunku won a penalty after being fouled in the box. He confidently converted the spot-kick, sending goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo the wrong way. Moments later, Modric's long-range effort hit the post, and Nkunku reacted quickest to tap in the rebound, completing his brace in quick succession.

Verona threatened late with a goal from Gift Orban, but it was disallowed for a foul on Mike Maignan.

Nkunku's breakthrough Former Chelsea forward Nkunku, who moved to Milan in August 2025, had faced criticism for not scoring in his first 11 Serie A appearances. His double against Verona silenced doubters and boosted his confidence under coach Massimiliano Allegri. The Frenchman celebrated with his trademark balloon inflation, a gesture dedicated to his son.

This performance comes amid speculation about his future, with reports suggesting Milan might consider offers in January. However, his goals could secure his place as injuries to other strikers like Santiago Gimenez linger.

Implications for Serie A title race and relegation battle AC Milan's victory puts pressure on Inter Milan, who play later. The Rossoneri have shown resilience, avoiding defeat since the season opener. Key contributors included Luka Modric's creativity in midfield and Christian Pulisic's consistent scoring.