Chuck Clark joins Pittsburgh Steelers; former Baltimore Ravens' safety signed to strengthen secondary

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran defensive back Chuck Clark, adding a seasoned playmaker to their safety room, as training camp begins. This move addresses a critical need in the secondary following the trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick, bringing a ninth-year NFL veteran with a proven track record to the roster.

Notably, to accommodate Chuck Clark’s signing, the Pittsburgh Steelers released defensive tackle Dominique Davis.

Chuck Clark's form and previous performances Chuck Clark was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over six seasons with the Ravens, he played 96 games, starting 63, and registered 384 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, five interceptions, and 32 pass deflections.

In 2023, Chuck Clark suffered an ACL injury that sidelined him for the season, but he bounced back in 2024 with the New York Jets, starting all 12 games he played and recording 69 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.

His 429 career tackles, including 260 solo stops and nine tackles for loss, highlight his versatility.

Impact on the safety room with Chuck Clark's addition The Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to sign 30-year-old Clark comes after trading star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, creating an immediate need at the position. Clark is set to join DeShon Elliott, another former Raven, and Juan Thornhill, previously with the Cleveland Browns, forming a safety group with deep AFC North experience.

Chuck Clark is expected to compete for the free safety role alongside Thornhill, potentially serving as a backup to both him and Elliott. The Steelers passed on other free agents like Justin Simmons, opting for Clark’s proven track record and divisional know-how.

Seumalo’s injury In a related move, the Pittsburgh Steelers placed guard Isaac Seumalo on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List to start training camp. Seumalo, a 10-year veteran with 90 starts in 111 games, is a cornerstone of the offensive line. His absence early in camp could impact the team’s preparation.

