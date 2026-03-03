Cincinnati Bengals re-sign Dalton Risner to 1-year deal; key offensive lineman to stay for 2026 season

The Cincinnati Bengals kicked off their offseason moves on a strong note on Monday (March 2) by re-signing right guard Dalton Risner to a one-year contract. This retention secures a reliable protector for quarterback Joe Burrow just ahead of the NFL free agency period.

Dalton Risner, who will turn 31 soon, joined the Bengals as a free agent in late August 2025 and quickly became a key part of the offensive line. He appeared in 14 games last season, earning 11 starts at right guard. His performance stood out, particularly in pass protection, where he delivered solid results that helped stabilize the unit.

Dalton Risner's strong performance in 2025 Dalton Risner's impact was clear in key metrics. He ranked 36th among guards in pass block win rate at 92.6%, marking the best figure for any Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman since head coach Zac Taylor took over in 2019. In the Bengals' final seven games of the season, when Risner started all of them, the team's overall pass block win rate climbed to 23rd in the league, up from 29th through the first 11 weeks. These numbers highlight how Risner provided much-needed consistency after signing late in the preseason.

Coach Zac Taylor's praise and team stability Zac Taylor spoke positively about Risner at the NFL Combine last week. "I like Dalton a lot," Taylor said. "We are in the business side of it right now. We continue to work through it. He did a great job for us last year, and I liked being around him."

The re-signing ensures continuity along the Bengals' offensive front. With left tackle Orlando Brown Jr, left guard Dylan Fairchild, center Ted Karras, and right tackle Amarius Mims already set to return, the line looks poised for stability heading into 2026. This group gives Burrow better protection as the team aims to build on recent seasons.

Dalton Risner's excitement Dalton Risner expressed his happiness about staying. "It's such a relief," he said upon returning to Paycor Stadium. “And it's a relief because I'm coming back to somewhere I love. With coaches and players that I love and respect, a staff that I respect, the team I want to play for, a team that respects me and values me and believes in me, and that's all you can ask for.”