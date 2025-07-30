Cincinnati Bengals release RB Zack Moss, clear Seth McLaughlin as Trey Hendrickson returns to camp

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a notable roster change by releasing running back Zack Moss. This move marks the team's confidence in their current backfield depth. Along with this decision, the Bengals announced that center Seth McLaughlin has been cleared to practice, and defensive end Trey Hendrickson is set to join the training camp.

The Bengals release Zack Moss Zack Moss, a sixth-year running back, was let go by the Bengals after signing as an unrestricted free agent in the 2024 offseason.

In his only season with the team, Moss played in eight games, starting six, before a neck injury sidelined him to injured reserve. He recorded 74 rushing attempts for 242 yards and two touchdowns, complemented by 23 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown.

The decision to release Moss suggests the team is comfortable with their remaining running backs, including Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, Gary Brightwell, and rookie sixth-round pick Tahj Brooks.

Seth McLaughlin returns to practice In addition to Zack Moss’s release, the Cincinnati Bengals removed the undrafted free agent center Seth McLaughlin from the Active/Non-Football Injury list. McLaughlin, who signed with the team this offseason, passed his physical and is now cleared to participate in training camp. His return adds depth to the offensive line, an area of focus for the Bengals as they aim to protect quarterback Joe Burrow and support their running game.

Trey Hendrickson’s arrival at the training camp Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is set to report to Bengals training camp on Wednesday, aligning with the roster spot opened by Zack Moss’s release. Hendrickson’s activation from the reserve/did not report list strengthens the defensive front, a critical component of the Cincinnati Bengals' strategy in the competitive AFC North. His return is expected to energize the defense as the team prepares for the season ahead.

Cincinnati Bengals’ roster strategy The release of Zack Moss highlights the Cincinnati Bengals’ confidence in their younger and more cost-effective running back options, while McLaughlin’s clearance and Hendrickson’s return will strengthen key positions. These moves reflect a calculated approach to building a competitive roster for 2025.