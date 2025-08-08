Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles: 2025 NFL Preseason Week 1 showdown; where to watch, full schedule, and more

The 2025 NFL Preseason is set to begin with a highly-anticipated matchup as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, (August 7). The Bengals vs Eagles game is part of a packed Preseason Week 1 lineup, running from August 7 to August 10.
The Bengals will lock horns with the Eagles at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, (August 7) marking one of the opening games of the 2025 NFL Preseason. The game will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
7:00 PM ET: Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens
7:30 PM ET: Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles
10:00 PM ET: Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks
7:00 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers
7:00 PM ET: Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons
7:30 PM ET: Washington Commanders vs New England Patriots
1:00 PM ET: New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills
4:00 PM ET: Houston Texans vs Minnesota Vikings
7:00 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars
7:00 PM ET: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams
7:30 PM ET: Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8:00 PM ET: Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals
8:00 PM ET: New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers
8:30 PM ET: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers
1:00 PM ET: Miami Dolphins vs Chicago Bears
4:00 PM ET: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers
Fans in the Philadelphia area can watch the match on NBC10. For viewers in other regions, the game will air on the following stations:
Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York: WPMT, FOX 43
Wilkes-Barre-Scranton-Hazelton: WOLF, FOX56
Johnstown-Altoona-State College: WWCP, FOX 8
Cincinnati: WXIX, FOX19
Columbus: WSYX, ABC6
Dayton: WKEF, ABC22
Lima: WLIO, FOX 8.2
Lexington: WLEX, Lex18
Louisville: WDRB, FOX41
KHII
Live streaming of the Bengals vs Eagles NFL preseason game will be available on platforms including NFL+, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.
