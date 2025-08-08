Subscribe

Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles: 2025 NFL Preseason Week 1 showdown; where to watch, full schedule, and more

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch and stream the game, along with the full Preseason Week 1 schedule and additional details.

Aachal Maniyar
Published8 Aug 2025, 01:47 AM IST
Cincinnati Bengals' players during practice at the team's NFL football training camp,
Cincinnati Bengals' players during practice at the team's NFL football training camp,(AP)

The 2025 NFL Preseason is set to begin with a highly-anticipated matchup as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, (August 7). The Bengals vs Eagles game is part of a packed Preseason Week 1 lineup, running from August 7 to August 10.

Match details

The Bengals will lock horns with the Eagles at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, (August 7) marking one of the opening games of the 2025 NFL Preseason. The game will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Preseason Week 1 schedule

Thursday, August 7 -

7:00 PM ET: Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens

7:30 PM ET: Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles

10:00 PM ET: Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks

Friday, August 8 -

7:00 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers

7:00 PM ET: Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons

7:30 PM ET: Washington Commanders vs New England Patriots

Saturday, August 9 -

1:00 PM ET: New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills

4:00 PM ET: Houston Texans vs Minnesota Vikings

7:00 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars

7:00 PM ET: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams

7:30 PM ET: Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:00 PM ET: Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals

8:00 PM ET: New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers

8:30 PM ET: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, August 10 -

1:00 PM ET: Miami Dolphins vs Chicago Bears

4:00 PM ET: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers

Where to watch the Bengals vs Eagles game on television?

Fans in the Philadelphia area can watch the match on NBC10. For viewers in other regions, the game will air on the following stations:

Pennsylvania:

Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York: WPMT, FOX 43

Wilkes-Barre-Scranton-Hazelton: WOLF, FOX56

Johnstown-Altoona-State College: WWCP, FOX 8

Ohio:

Cincinnati: WXIX, FOX19

Columbus: WSYX, ABC6

Dayton: WKEF, ABC22

Lima: WLIO, FOX 8.2

Kentucky:

Lexington: WLEX, Lex18

Louisville: WDRB, FOX41

Hawaii:

KHII

Where to watch the live streaming of the Bengals vs Eagles game?

Live streaming of the Bengals vs Eagles NFL preseason game will be available on platforms including NFL+, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.

 
