Cincinnati Reds to acquire Ke'Bryan Hayes in trade with Pittsburgh Pirates

The Cincinnati Reds have acquired Gold Glove third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a stunning move before the 2025 MLB trade deadline. This trade will strengthen the Reds’ defense as they chase a National League wild-card spot, while the Pirates gain assets to fuel their rebuild.

Details about the trade Ke'Bryan Hayes’ contract is a steal for Cincinnati, locking him in through 2029 at $7 million annually for 2026 and 2027, $8 million for 2028 and 2029, and a $12 million club option for 2030. With an average of 3.2 WAR per 162 games, Hayes brings significant value despite his offensive inconsistencies.

On the other hand, the Pirates will receive veteran left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers and rising shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura in return.

Strong defense for Cincinnati Reds' playoff push Sitting three games back in the NL wild-card race, the Reds desperately needed a boost at third base, where they rank 28th in MLB with a .620 OPS in 2025.

Ke'Bryan Hayes, a 28-year-old defensive star who won the 2023 Gold Glove and has consistently ranked among the league’s best fielders, will be impactful. His glove work, highlighted by leading all major leaguers in Outs Above Average over the past six seasons, instantly upgrades Cincinnati’s infield. The move also allows the Reds to shift Noelvi Marte to the outfield, addressing their need for a right-handed outfield bat.

Pittsburgh Pirates' strategy Taylor Rogers, a 34-year-old reliever, brings a 2.45 ERA across 40 appearances and 33 innings in 2025. A 2021 All-Star, Rogers is a free agent after this season, giving Pittsburgh the option to retain him or flip him for additional assets.

Sammy Stafura is a 20-year-old shortstop prospect for the side. A 2023 second-round pick, Stafura hit .262 with four home runs and 48 RBIs in 88 games at Class-A Daytona this season. His speed (59 stolen bases in 193 minor-league games) and plate discipline (135 walks) make him a high-upside addition to Pittsburgh’s farm system.

Strategic moves ahead of the MLB Deadline This trade reflects the Reds’ all-in push for the playoffs, leveraging Hayes’ defensive skills to address a their weakness. For the Pirates, shedding Hayes’ $36 million commitment through 2029 frees up resources, while Stafura and internal options like Jared Triolo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa pave the way forward.