CJ Gardner-Johnson injury: Houston Texans star carted off during practice

CJ Gardner-Johnson, Houston Texans safety suffered a concerning injury during a training camp practice at the Greenbrier in West Virginia. The incident has raised alarm among fans and teammates, given Gardner-Johnson’s crucial role in the Texans’ defense.

What happened during the practice? During a routine drill, Gardner-Johnson went down while defending wide receiver John Metchie III. According to reports, he was in significant pain, unable to put weight on his right leg, and visibly frustrated, even pounding the ground.

The severity of the moment was evident as teammates gathered around, taking a knee in a show of support, while a cart was brought to transport him off the field. The practice field fell silent.

Gardner-Johnson, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in an offseason trade, was immediately attended by team medical personnel. He is undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam to determine the extent of the injury, which early reports suggest may involve his knee or lower leg.

Impact on the Houston Texans’ defense Gardner-Johnson was expected to play a significant role in the Texans’ secondary, bringing his instinctive play and ball-hawking skills to a team aiming to build on its defensive strengths.

In the previous season, he tied a career-high with six interceptions while helping the Eagles secure a Super Bowl. His trade to Houston was seen as a major coup for the Texans’ defense.

The potential loss of Gardner-Johnson, even temporarily, could disrupt the Texans’ defensive plans. He was slated to start alongside safety Calen Bullock, forming a strong duo in the secondary.

The team now faces uncertainty as they await MRI results to understand whether this injury could sideline him for an extended period or, in a worst-case scenario, the entire 2025 season.