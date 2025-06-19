CJ Mosley, former Jets, Ravens player announces retirement from NFL on his 33rd birthday

CJ Mosley, the five-time Pro Bowl linebacker, announced his retirement from NFL. The star player declared the decision on his 33rd birthday, marking the end of his 11 year stunning career filled with achievements. He shared a heartfelt video on his social media handle, reflecting on his career.

CJ Mosley's special social media post - Watch video Mosley captioned the post as “Once upon a time...”

The former New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens star will leave behind a legacy as one of the NFL's most impactful defenders.

CJ Mosley's time with Baltimore Ravens CJ Mosley was drafted 17th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the year 2014. Mosley made his mark as soon as he joined the team. He played over five season with the Ravens and claimed three consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

He played a crucial role for the Ravens with his ability to read offenses and by leading the team's defense.

CJ Mosley's journey with the New York Jets Mosley signed a five-year deal with the New York Jets in 2019. The contract was worth $85 million. Mosley brought his leadership to the Jets and helped in rebuilding the defense of the team.

However, his first season was disrupted by a groin injury as he managed to play just two games. Mosley then opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He gave the reason of prioritizing his health and family.