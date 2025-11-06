Claressa Shields calls out Jake Paul over Gervonta Davis fight cancellation hypocrisy; check details

Boxing fans were buzzing about the upcoming Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis exhibition on November 14, 2025. The high-profile bout promised fireworks, but it crumbled due to fresh legal troubles for Davis. Now, undefeated women's champion Claressa Shields has blasted Paul for hypocrisy in how he handled the fallout.

Advertisement

Why was the fight cancelled The matchup collapsed after a civil lawsuit accused Gervonta Davis of assaulting a woman at a Miami strip club on October 27. Reports detailed choking, grabbing, and hitting, adding to Davis' long list of off-ring issues. With the seriousness of the claims, promoters had no choice but to cancel the fight.

Jake Paul's response Paul quickly distanced himself, posting a statement online. He labelled Davis "an actual walking human piece of garbage" and vowed not to platform a "woman abuser." His company, he claimed, champions women.

“I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account. My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP, and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight.”

Paul apologized to his team and undercard fighters while slamming Davis as unprofessional.

Advertisement

Claressa Shields fires back Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and vocal advocate against abuse, didn't let Jake Paul's words slide. During a lively X Spaces chat, she agreed the cancellation was justified but called out Paul for acting shocked.

“I am not going to say I 100 percent agree with what Jake said, but I will say that we all knew Tank's background with domestic violence before his fight got made. Before any of his fights get made, we already know he's got some issues with this.”

"This is not his first, second, or even third time with something like this coming out or whatever the case may be. Now, he's been arrested for it, but he hasn't done jail time for it, but we all know he has his struggles with this. So I don't know why he brings it up as if Jake didn't know this about him already, that's one thing I don't like."

Advertisement

Shields pointed out that Paul's sudden moral stance felt fake. He promoted the fight without a peep about Davis' history until money was off the table. She even called it "karma" for Davis, but questioned why Paul picked him in the first place.