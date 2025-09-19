Clayton Kershaw, all-time legend set to retire after remarkable 2025 season

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw is set to retire following the 2025 season, the team announced. The 37-year-old left-hander, widely regarded as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation, will make his final regular-season appearance during Friday night against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

Mark Walter on Clayton Kershaw “On behalf of the Dodgers, I congratulate Clayton on a fabulous career and thank him for the many moments he gave to Dodger fans and baseball fans everywhere, as well as for all of his profound charitable endeavors,” said Mark Walter, owner and chairman of the Dodgers, in a club press release.

“His is a truly legendary career, one that we know will lead to his induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame.”

Clayton Kershaw's legendary career Clayton Kershaw’s legacy is scripted in baseball history. A near-certain Hall of Famer, he boasts two World Series titles, three Cy Young Awards, and the 2014 National League MVP Award.

In 2012, he earned the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, one of baseball’s highest individual honors, recognizing his character and community contributions.

His career numbers are staggering. Kershaw’s 2.54 ERA ranks 25th among qualified pitchers all-time, pending his final starts. He’s one of just three active pitchers with 200 career wins, alongside Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. This season, he became only the 20th pitcher, and fourth left-hander in MLB history, to reach 3,000 strikeouts.

Kershaw’s performance in the 2025 season Kershaw’s final season showcased his enduring talent. After injuries sidelined him for much of the prior year, he returned with a 10-2 record and a 3.53 ERA through 20 starts, stabilizing the Dodgers’ rotation as they aim to defend their World Series title. His performance earned him an 11th All-Star nod in 2025, selected as the Commissioner’s “Legend Pick” for the game in Atlanta.

A lasting legacy As Kershaw prepares for his final start, fans will celebrate a pitcher who embodied loyalty and excellence. He retires not because the game pushed him out, but because he’s ready to prioritize family, with his wife, Ellen, and their four children, plus a fifth on the way.