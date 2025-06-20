Clemson dismisses four-star freshman Marquise Henderson; here's all you need to know

Clemson announced the dismissal of a four-star freshman athlete Marquise Henderson from its program. This was a rare occurrence it has not dismissed a player in nearly two years.

Official statement Clemson football declared the news briefly on Thursday.

“Clemson has made the decision to dismiss Marquise Henderson from its program,” a team spokesperson stated. “We wish him the best as he moves forward, he further added. No other details or specifics were given. The absence of a reason for dismissal has increased speculations among fans.

Henderson’s High School achievements Marquise Henderson hailed from Belton-Honea Path High School in South Carolina. According to 247Sports composite rankings, he was rated 92.83 out of 100. He was ranked as the fourth-best player in South Carolina and the 14th-best running back nationally.

He was brilliant during his senior season. Henderson registered 2,122 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, along with 27 receptions for 270 yards and two scores. He also set the school’s all-time rushing record, accumulating 6,580 yards and 86 touchdowns while averaging 10.5 yards per carry. Moreover, he has 8,200 all-purpose yards in 49 games.

Limited participation at Clemson Henderson enrolled early at Clemson in January 2025 but faced challenges during practice. He was sidelined early in the spring game due to a hamstring injury. Head coach Dabo Swinney noted in April that Henderson was away from the program after the first week of camp.

What is next for Marquise Henderson? Despite the dismissal occurring outside the NCAA Transfer Portal’s entry window, Henderson will be eligible to enter the portal as a dismissed player.

According to The State’s Chapel Fowler, he is expected to do so, However, his eligibility to play in the 2025 season is currently not certain.