Clemson’s ACC hopes dented as Georgia Tech seals win with 55-yard walk-off field goal

In a thrilling Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opener, No. 12 Clemson fell to Georgia Tech 24-21 on a dramatic 55-yard walk-off field goal by Yellow Jackets kicker Aidan Birr.
Notably, the loss has dropped Clemson to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in ACC play, marking a rocky start to their season with two losses in their first three games against power conference teams. Despite a more explosive offensive performance, the Tigers couldn’t secure the win.
