Cleveland Browns bench Joe Flacco, name rookie Dillon Gabriel as starting QB; Shedeur Sanders to stay QB3

The Cleveland Browns have benched veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, naming rookie Dillon Gabriel as the starting quarterback for their upcoming game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Notably, Browns players were informed of the change early Wednesday, signalling a new direction for the struggling team.

Flacco, who started the first four games of the season, will slide into the backup role. Rookie Shedeur Sanders will remain the third-string quarterback, according to a report by ESPN. However, the Browns did not release an official depth chart beyond Gabriel’s designation as the starter.

Joe Flacco’s struggles in the ongoing NFL season Flacco’s performance this season has been underwhelming, contributing to the Browns’ decision to name Gabriel as the starter.

The veteran has thrown six interceptions in four games, including two costly first-half picks in Cleveland’s 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday. His eight turnovers lead the NFL, and his 27.0 Total QBR ranks just above Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward among qualifying quarterbacks.

The Browns’ offense has struggled, averaging only 14 points per game, the second-lowest in the league. Flacco’s inability to protect the ball and generate consistent production has put pressure on head coach Kevin Stefanski to make a change. After the Lions game, Stefanski avoided committing to Flacco as the starter for Week 5.

Dillon Gabriel’s rise to the starting role Dillon Gabriel, selected with the 94th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to Cleveland’s offense. The former college standout at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon impressed during training camp, earning significant reps with the starting unit.

His readiness was evident in brief appearances this season, including mop-up duty in the Browns’ Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens (41-17) and the final series against the Lions.

Gabriel’s six years of college experience have prepared him for this moment, and the coaching staff’s confidence in his ability suggests he could provide a spark for a Browns offense desperate for momentum.

Shedeur Sanders’ role and future Shedeur Sanders, another rookie in Cleveland’s quarterback room, will remain the third-string and emergency quarterback behind Gabriel and Flacco. Despite the hype surrounding Sanders entering the season, the Browns appear committed to developing him slowly. Sanders has yet to see meaningful game action, but his presence in the quarterback room will provide depth for the future.

The Cleveland Browns' performance so far The Cleveland Browns are sitting at a disappointing 1-3. As the team navigates this quarterback shakeup, all eyes will be on Gabriel to see if he can seize this opportunity in the upcoming matchup.