Cleveland Browns release Ogbo Okoronkwo after two seasons; sign Andre Szmyt

The Cleveland Browns announced the release of defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, bringing a big change to their roster. Okoronkwo will part ways with the team after two seasons. The team has also signed kicker Andre Szmyt to fill the void. This move has sparked discussions among fans.

Okoronkwo’s time in Cleveland Ogbo Okoronkwo, a 2018 fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams, joined the Browns in 2023. He signed a three-year contract for $19 million.

Over two seasons, the 30-year-old featured in 30 games, starting five. He registered 52 tackles, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. His role as a rotational defensive end provided depth to Cleveland’s defensive front. Despite his contributions, the Browns decided to release Okoronkwo, who had one year remaining on his deal.

Okoronkwo's post Following the announcement, Okoronkwo expressed gratitude to the Browns and its fans with a heartfelt post, “Love to the Land!”

Reason for the release The decision to release Okoronkwo raises questions about the Browns’ defensive strategy. With 17 career sacks across six NFL seasons, Okoronkwo brought valuable experience and pass-rushing ability. However, the move could be driven by financial considerations, as cutting him frees up cap space for the 2025 season.

Additionally, the Browns may be looking to invest in younger talent or pursue other free agents to improve their defensive lineup, especially after a challenging 2024 campaign.

Cleveland Browns sign Andre Szmyt The Cleveland Browns signed kicker Andre Szmyt in a related transaction. Szmyt, a former Lou Groza Award winner at Syracuse is set to add depth to the special teams unit. This move by the side addresses a different area of need after Okoronkwo's exit.

“Szmyt is officially in his first NFL season out of Syracuse. Originally signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Szmyt spent part of the 2024 season on the Browns' practice squad and was a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL,” Cleveland Brown stated in their release.

