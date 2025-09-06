Cleveland Browns to secure Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins with $11.4M deal

The agreement came three weeks after prosecutors in South Florida declined to pursue a misdemeanour battery charge related to an alleged domestic incident in late July.

Aachal Maniyar
Published6 Sep 2025, 07:40 PM IST
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) carries during practice at NFL football minicamp in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, June 11, 2025.
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) carries during practice at NFL football minicamp in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, June 11, 2025.(AP)

The Cleveland Browns have finalized a significant contract with rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, marking a crucial moment for the team as they gear up for the 2025 NFL season. The Browns and Judkins agreed on a fully guaranteed four-year, $11.4 million deal on Saturday (September 6). Notably, this agreement came three weeks after prosecutors in South Florida declined to pursue a misdemeanour battery charge related to an alleged domestic incident in late July.

