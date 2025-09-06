Cleveland Browns to secure Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins with $11.4M deal

The Cleveland Browns have finalized a significant contract with rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, marking a crucial moment for the team as they gear up for the 2025 NFL season. The Browns and Judkins agreed on a fully guaranteed four-year, $11.4 million deal on Saturday (September 6). Notably, this agreement came three weeks after prosecutors in South Florida declined to pursue a misdemeanour battery charge related to an alleged domestic incident in late July.