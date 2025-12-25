Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks, NBA Christmas Day 2025: Injury update, live streaming details, and more

The NBA's Christmas Day slate kicks off with an exciting Eastern Conference matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks on Thursday (December 25). This holiday showdown at the iconic Madison Square Garden promises high-stakes basketball, featuring star guards Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson. Both teams are battling injuries and positioning for playoff seeding.

Game Details and standings The game is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks enter the game with a strong 20-9 record, sitting second in the Eastern Conference and riding momentum from their recent NBA Cup victory. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers hold a 17-14 mark, placing them seventh in the East. The Knicks won their earlier season meeting 119-111 in October, giving them a head-to-head edge.

Full injury report Injuries are a major storyline heading into this Christmas clash, potentially impacting rotations and strategies.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Out: Larry Nance Jr (calf strain), Max Strus (left foot fracture, no return timeline).

Questionable: Evan Mobley (left calf strain, game-time decision), Lonzo Ball (knee issue).

The Cavs' frontcourt depth is thinned without Nance and Strus, and Mobley's absence would hurt rebounding significantly.

New York Knicks: Out: Miles McBride (ankle sprain), Landry Shamet (shoulder sprain).

Questionable/Day-to-Day: Jalen Brunson (ankle), OG Anunoby (ankle), Guerschon Yabusele (illness).

Brunson's status is crucial. If he is limited, it shifts the offense heavily to others like Karl-Anthony Towns.

Key players to watch Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland, averaging over 30 points per game and thriving as the primary scorer. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will step up if Mobley sits. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson orchestrates the attack with elite playmaking, while Karl-Anthony Towns provides spacing and rebounding. Mitchell Robinson could dominate the paint against a depleted Cavs frontcourt.

