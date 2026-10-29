Clippers vs Lakers: Why reigning NBA scoring champion Luka Doncic sat out of Battle of Los Angeles today? Explained

Reigning NBA scoring champion Luka Doncic had to sit out of their Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, because of an injury. The Lakers benched Doncic for the second game in their first back-to-back in the ongoing NBA season, as they travel down the I-110 freeway to face the Clippers for the second time in a week.

Doncic, who is currently leads the league with 36.0 points per game this season, scored 41 against Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, in a losing encounter. The Lakers' 129-136 loss to Portland Trail Blazers was their first defeat of the season.

The Lakers are holding out Doncic from the second game in their first back-to-back set of the season as they travel down the I-110 freeway to face the Clippers for the second time in a week. The Slovenian sat out against Clippers due to a back tightness.

Luka Doncic's recent run with injury Doncic has won two of the past three NBA scoring titles, but he has not played in more than 70 games in a season since his rookie campaign in 2018-19 with Dallas.

He was limited to 64 games last season and didn't return after injuring his hamstring in early April, missing all of the Lakers' two-round playoff run. Lakers starting forward Ziaire Williams also sat out with left foot soreness.

Doncic has played in 96 of the Lakers' 121 regular-season games since the team acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Mavericks in early 2025 — and he was sidelined with a calf injury when the Lakers made the trade.

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Both Doncic and Williams were caught sitting on the courtside, watching the game. Coach JJ Redick said both moves were precautionary.

Lakers rout Clippers 103-87 without Luka Doncic Meanwhile, Quentin Grimes scored 23 points, Collin Sexton added a season-high 21 points off the bench, and the Los Angeles Lakers — without Doncic — beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-87.

Without Doncic's NBA-leading 36-point average, the Lakers (4-1) had six players in double figures. Austin Reaves had 16 points and Matisse Thybulle had 15. Sexton and Thybulle had four 3-pointers each.

Rookie Keaton Wagler scored a career-high 21 points off the bench to lead the Clippers (1-3). They dropped their third in a row, having lost to the Lakers by eight points on Friday. They were without starting forward Rui Hachimura (left quad tightness) against his former team.

The Clippers again failed to hold onto the ball with 24 turnovers. They had 26 in each of their last two games, both losses to the Thunder and Lakers.

Down 18 points, the Clippers briefly rallied to open the third, outscoring the Lakers 12-2 to pull within seven. But the Lakers closed the quarter on a 27-15 spurt, with Sexton reeling off 11 consecutive points including back-to-back 3-pointers for an 85-65 lead.

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