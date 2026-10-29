Clippers vs Lakers: Why reigning NBA scoring champion Luka Doncic sat out of Battle of Los Angeles today? Explained

Reigning NBA scoring champion Luka Doncic had to sit out of their Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, because of an injury. The Lakers benched Doncic for the second game in their first back-to-back in the ongoing NBA season, as they travel down the I-110 freeway to face the Clippers for the second time in a week.

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Doncic, who is currently leads the league with 36.0 points per game this season, scored 41 against Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, in a losing encounter. The Lakers' 129-136 loss to Portland Trail Blazers was their first defeat of the season.

The Lakers are holding out Doncic from the second game in their first back-to-back set of the season as they travel down the I-110 freeway to face the Clippers for the second time in a week. The Slovenian sat out against Clippers due to a back tightness.

Luka Doncic's recent run with injury Doncic has won two of the past three NBA scoring titles, but he has not played in more than 70 games in a season since his rookie campaign in 2018-19 with Dallas.

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He was limited to 64 games last season and didn't return after injuring his hamstring in early April, missing all of the Lakers' two-round playoff run. Lakers starting forward Ziaire Williams also sat out with left foot soreness.

Doncic has played in 96 of the Lakers' 121 regular-season games since the team acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Mavericks in early 2025 — and he was sidelined with a calf injury when the Lakers made the trade.

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Both Doncic and Williams were caught sitting on the courtside, watching the game. Coach JJ Redick said both moves were precautionary.

Lakers rout Clippers 103-87 without Luka Doncic Meanwhile, Quentin Grimes scored 23 points, Collin Sexton added a season-high 21 points off the bench, and the Los Angeles Lakers — without Doncic — beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-87.

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Without Doncic's NBA-leading 36-point average, the Lakers (4-1) had six players in double figures. Austin Reaves had 16 points and Matisse Thybulle had 15. Sexton and Thybulle had four 3-pointers each.

Rookie Keaton Wagler scored a career-high 21 points off the bench to lead the Clippers (1-3). They dropped their third in a row, having lost to the Lakers by eight points on Friday. They were without starting forward Rui Hachimura (left quad tightness) against his former team.

The Clippers again failed to hold onto the ball with 24 turnovers. They had 26 in each of their last two games, both losses to the Thunder and Lakers.

Down 18 points, the Clippers briefly rallied to open the third, outscoring the Lakers 12-2 to pull within seven. But the Lakers closed the quarter on a 27-15 spurt, with Sexton reeling off 11 consecutive points including back-to-back 3-pointers for an 85-65 lead.

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The Lakers took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Clippers 31-6, including 16 points in a row, to take a 56-38 halftime lead. Six different players scored for the Lakers, led by Reaves with nine.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in

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