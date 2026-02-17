Coco Gauff avenges 2024 Dubai defeat to Anna Kalinskaya with straight-sets win; advances to last 16

Coco Gauff, World No. 4, delivered a strong response on the hard courts of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, defeating Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 6-4 in the second round. The win flips the script on their 2024 quarterfinal clash at the same event, where Kalinskaya pulled off an upset comeback. This time, Gauff showed grit and composure to claim revenge and move into the round of 16.

Coco Gauff overcomes early pressure in rematch Facing the player who ended her run here two years ago, Gauff started cautiously but quickly found her rhythm. She trailed by a break in both sets yet fought back impressively, breaking Kalinskaya's serve at crucial stages. Despite 12 double faults and some shaky moments, the American converted key opportunities and wrapped up the match in 1 hour and 28 minutes.

The victory provides a timely lift after Gauff's surprise first-round exit in Doha to Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Returning to Dubai, she ended a short win drought since her Australian Open campaign, proving her ability to learn from setbacks and perform under familiar pressure.

Key moments and resilience on display In the clash, Anna Kalinskaya took a medical timeout for a left leg issue while trailing in the first set. Coco Gauff capitalized on the disruption, using her speed and defensive prowess to extend rallies and force errors. Her ability to save break points and turn defense into winners stood out in the tight exchanges.

This marks Gauff's first Dubai win in two years and sets up a third-round meeting with Belgium's Elise Mertens. The matchup promises another stern test as the No. 3 seed looks to push deeper in this WTA 1000 tournament.

Building momentum in a competitive field Coco Gauff's progress highlighted a positive day for American players in Dubai, joining teen standout Iva Jovic in the last 16. At 21, Gauff continues to mature, often crediting past losses for her growth. Turning around a previous defeat against Anna Kalinskaya highlighted that mental edge.