Coco Gauff cruises to French Open 2025 final; beats Lois Boisson in straight sets to claim win

Coco Gauff dominated the semifinal match to seal a berth in the summit clash of the French Open 2025. She registered a straight-sets (6-1, 6-2) win against French wild card Lois Boisson. Gauff will now face Aryna Sabalenka in the battle to claim the title on June 7.

Coco Gauff eyes second French Open title The U.S. No. 1 Gauff impressed everyone with her groundstrokes and court-coverage skills in the match that lasted for just one hour and nine minutes. With this victory, Gauff has made her way to her third career Grand Slam final and her second at Roland Garros. Her composure under pressure and ability to exploit her opponent’s vulnerabilities were highlighted during the match.

Lois Boisson's debut Grand Slam For Lois Boisson, the semifinal run was a remarkable achievement in her first-ever Grand Slam appearance as a wild card. The Frenchwoman caught the attention of the home crowd with her unexpected journey. However, she struggled against Gauff and looked visibly tired. Despite the loss, Boisson’s performance signals a promising future.

Sabalenka awaits in the final. Gauff will now face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Roland Garros final. Sabalenka earned her spot with a thrilling three-set win over defending champion Iga Swiatek, delivering.

Mixed Doubles winners Earlier on Thursday, Italian pair Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori claimed the mixed doubles title, defeating Americans Taylor Townsend and Evan King 6-4, 6-2.

Important dates of the French Open 2025 Women's Semifinals: June 5

Men's Semifinals: June 6

Women’s Final: June 7

Men’s Final: June 8

Live Streaming details in India Tennis fans in India can catch all the live action of the French Open 2025 on the Sony Sports Network. The matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English and regional languages.