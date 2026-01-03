Coco Gauff crushes Solana Sierra in dominant United Cup 2026 season opener

World No. 3 Coco Gauff wasted no time announcing her arrival in 2026, demolishing Argentina's Solana Sierra 6-1, 6-1 in a swift 57-minute masterclass at the United Cup in Perth.

Dominating start for the American star Coco Gauff, making her first appearance of the new year, faced Solana Sierra in their debut encounter, and the rising Argentine's first-ever match against a Top 10 player. The 21-year-old American stormed ahead, racing to a 5-0 lead in the opening set with aggressive returns and solid serving.

She saved two break points from Sierra and limited her opponent to just seven points on serve throughout the first set. After a brief wobble with two double faults, Gauff regrouped to win four straight points and seal the set in 30 minutes.

The second set mirrors the first The second set was more of the same, as Gauff maintained her undefeated singles record at the United Cup. Delivering a double breadstick victory, she broke Sierra repeatedly while facing little resistance.

This win levelled the Group A tie at 1-1 for defending champions USA against Argentina, following Sebastian Baez's earlier upset over Taylor Fritz.

Coco Gauff's on-court reflections Speaking on court after the match, Coco Gauff sounded optimistic despite the one-sided scoreline. “I feel like I can play even better, too, which is even more exciting,” she said. “It’s always tough starting the first match of the season, especially against an opponent like her and someone who played yesterday. I’m really happy with how I managed all those emotions.”

Tie heads to deciding mixed doubles With the singles split, the USA-Argentina clash now hinges on mixed doubles, featuring Gauff partnering Taylor Fritz against Maria Lourdes Carle and Guido Andreozzi.

A strong showing from Gauff sets a positive tone for the Americans in Group A, where progression could depend on upcoming results.

Coco Gauff's pre-match comments on fan support Earlier, Coco Gauff shared candid thoughts on American fans travelling overseas. When asked about support in Sydney, she replied, “I’ll be honest, no. I feel like we’re definitely, in the tennis department, the worst when it comes to that.”