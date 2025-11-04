Coco Gauff defeats Jasmine Paolini in straight sets to extend WTA finals run

In a thrilling match at the WTA Finals, defending champion Coco Gauff outplayed Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday. This commanding straight-sets win preserved the 21-year-old American's chances of reaching the semifinals in the elite year-end tournament.

Coco Gauff's performance Coco Gauff, seeded No. 3, entered the match facing potential elimination from the Stefanie Graf Group. After dropping her opener in three sets to Jessica Pegula, she needed a strong showing against No. 8 seed Jasmine Paolini. The young star delivered, showcasing the composure that has defined her rise.

Her coach, Jean-Cristophe Faurel, who has guided Gauff on and off for six years, praised her big-match mentality before the tournament. “She’s amazing in the ability she has to just close everything,” he explained.

“For me, the French Open final is the best example. Like every player, she can be irritated, distracted when she plays, and look at us too much. She may have looked at us two times. She was in the zone. This makes her different from many, many players. Semifinals, final, big match... She plays her best tennis most of the time. I think she’s 11-for-14 in finals.”

That French Open triumph at Roland Garros highlighted Coco Gauff's fourth consecutive WTA Finals appearance. Now with 33 career Top 10 wins, she improved to 1-1 in round-robin play.