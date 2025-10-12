Coco Gauff defeats Jessica Pegula in straight sets to win Wuhan Open 2025 final

Coco Gauff defeated Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-5 in an all-American final at the Wuhan Open 2025, on Sunday. She clinched the third WTA 1000 title of her career with the victory.
(More to follow)
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025