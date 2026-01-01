Cody Bellinger re-signs with New York Yankees on 5-year, $162.5 million contract

For New York Yankees, retaining Cody Bellinger strengthens their line-up as they chase another deep playoff run. Bellinger’s blend of power, on-base skills, and defense fits perfectly in a revamped outfield group.

Aachal Maniyar
Published22 Jan 2026, 12:36 AM IST
Cody Bellinger re-signs contract with New York Yankees
Cody Bellinger re-signs contract with New York Yankees(AP)

The New York Yankees have secured their star outfielder for the long haul, agreeing to terms with Cody Bellinger on a five-year deal worth $162.5 million. The contract reunites Bellinger with the team where he delivered a strong 2025 season, solidifying the Bronx Bombers' outfield plans moving forward.

Cody Bellinger's New York Yankees campaign

After arriving via trade from the Chicago Cubs, Cody Bellinger quickly adapted to pinstripes. In 2025, the left-handed hitter slashed .272/.334/.480, launched 29 home runs, drove in 92 runs, and posted 5.1 WAR. He showcased elite defense across left, center, and right field while providing consistent power from the middle of the order. That breakout performance made re-signing him a top priority for the Yankees this offseason.

Details about the contract

The agreement includes no salary deferrals, a $20 million signing bonus, and a full no-trade clause. Cody Bellinger will pocket $32.5 million annually in the first two seasons. The standout feature is player-friendly opt-outs after years two and three, allowing him to return to free agency if his value rises further. If a lockout wipes out the 2027 season, those opt-out windows shift forward by one year.

(More to follow)

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCody Bellinger re-signs with New York Yankees on 5-year, $162.5 million contract
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.