Cody Bellinger re-signs with New York Yankees on 5-year, $162.5 million contract

The New York Yankees have secured their star outfielder for the long haul, agreeing to terms with Cody Bellinger on a five-year deal worth $162.5 million. The contract reunites Bellinger with the team where he delivered a strong 2025 season, solidifying the Bronx Bombers' outfield plans moving forward.

Cody Bellinger's New York Yankees campaign After arriving via trade from the Chicago Cubs, Cody Bellinger quickly adapted to pinstripes. In 2025, the left-handed hitter slashed .272/.334/.480, launched 29 home runs, drove in 92 runs, and posted 5.1 WAR. He showcased elite defense across left, center, and right field while providing consistent power from the middle of the order. That breakout performance made re-signing him a top priority for the Yankees this offseason.

Details about the contract The agreement includes no salary deferrals, a $20 million signing bonus, and a full no-trade clause. Cody Bellinger will pocket $32.5 million annually in the first two seasons. The standout feature is player-friendly opt-outs after years two and three, allowing him to return to free agency if his value rises further. If a lockout wipes out the 2027 season, those opt-out windows shift forward by one year.