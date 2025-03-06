Coldplay to collaborate with FIFA for 1st World Cup final halftime show in 2026 | Details here

Chris Martin of Coldplay is collaborating with FIFA to create the first Super Bowl-style halftime show for the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium. FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed this historic event and noted that other artists will also be involved.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published6 Mar 2025, 06:31 AM IST
Musician Chris Martin of the British rock band Coldplay is expected to perform at FIFA World Cup final.(AFP)

The vocalist of popular British band Coldplay, Chris Martin, is working with FIFA to set up the first Super Bowl-style halftime show at the World Cup final next year, according to an AP report.

The FIFA World Cup final will be hosted on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, also known as New York New Jersey Stadium.

FIFA will also set up a “takeover” of Times Square, as named by its president, Gianni Infantino, for the final weekend of the tournament.

“I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with (advocacy organization) Global Citizen. This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world,” Infantino posted on Instagram after attending a FIFA conference in Dallas on Wednesday.

He did not clarify Coldplay's performance but mentioned that Martin and Coldplay manager Phil Harvey would be involved in booking other artists, raising speculations among fans

 

“I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalize the list of artists who will perform during the halftime show, as well as at Times Square,” Infantino said.

Additionally, he did not issue a clarification on whether the show will require extending halftime beyond the usual 15 minutes as mentioned in the official rules of soccer, outlined by the International Football Association Board.

Previously, in 2016, Coldplay performed at the Super Bowl halftime show along with popular artists such as Bruno Mars and Beyoncé as special guests.

About FIFA World Cup

The first match of FIFA World Cup will begin on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City at the Estadio Azteca. The tournament will consist of 104 matches across 48 national teams. The next year's World Cup will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

