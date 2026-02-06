Phoenix Suns acquire Cole Anthony in trade with Milwaukee Bucks ahead of deadline

The Phoenix Suns made a strategic move on the 2026 NBA trade deadline, acquiring guard Cole Anthony and wing Amir Coffey from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for center Nick Richards and forward Nigel Hayes-Davis. The deal will help the Suns manage their luxury tax situation while adding depth to their backcourt.
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis.
Phoenix Suns receive: Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey.
This four-player swap involves players on expiring contracts, giving both teams flexibility moving forward. The Suns, sitting at 31-20 and firmly in the Western Conference playoff race, gain a proven backup guard in Anthony to ease the load on their primary options.
Cole Anthony, the former No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has spent time as a backup in Milwaukee this season. He is averaging 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 30.6% from three-point range.
In Phoenix, he will likely serve as a reserve behind guards like Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin.
The addition provides valuable ball-handling and secondary playmaking off the bench. It should reduce wear and tear on the Suns' main rotation players as they push for a strong finish in the competitive West.
For the Milwaukee Bucks, the trade brings in Richards, who has been a limited contributor in Phoenix. He is averaging 3.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on 49.3% shooting in a reserve role. Hayes-Davis, a former Wisconsin standout, has seen minimal action with 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.
Amir Coffey, who signed with Milwaukee as a free agent last summer, heads to Phoenix after averaging 2.4 points in limited minutes. The move gives the Bucks frontcourt depth with Richards potentially offering an upgrade as a rim protector and rebounder.
The Phoenix Suns have outperformed expectations this season, staying in contention despite roster challenges. Trading Richards' roughly $5 million salary helps drop them below the luxury tax threshold, creating about $2.2 million in relief and a potential $5 million trade exception. Anthony and Coffey, also on expiring deals, add immediate depth without long-term commitments.
This low-key swap fits the Suns' approach of fine-tuning their roster for the playoff push. It provides guard insurance and financial breathing room as the team eyes a deep postseason run.