Phoenix Suns acquire Cole Anthony in trade with Milwaukee Bucks ahead of deadline

The Phoenix Suns made a strategic move on the 2026 NBA trade deadline, acquiring guard Cole Anthony and wing Amir Coffey from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for center Nick Richards and forward Nigel Hayes-Davis. The deal will help the Suns manage their luxury tax situation while adding depth to their backcourt.

Trade details and player movement Milwaukee Bucks receive: Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis.

Phoenix Suns receive: Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey.

This four-player swap involves players on expiring contracts, giving both teams flexibility moving forward. The Suns, sitting at 31-20 and firmly in the Western Conference playoff race, gain a proven backup guard in Anthony to ease the load on their primary options.

Cole Anthony's role in Phoenix Suns Cole Anthony, the former No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has spent time as a backup in Milwaukee this season. He is averaging 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 30.6% from three-point range.

In Phoenix, he will likely serve as a reserve behind guards like Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin.

The addition provides valuable ball-handling and secondary playmaking off the bench. It should reduce wear and tear on the Suns' main rotation players as they push for a strong finish in the competitive West.

Impact on Milwaukee Bucks For the Milwaukee Bucks, the trade brings in Richards, who has been a limited contributor in Phoenix. He is averaging 3.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on 49.3% shooting in a reserve role. Hayes-Davis, a former Wisconsin standout, has seen minimal action with 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.

Amir Coffey, who signed with Milwaukee as a free agent last summer, heads to Phoenix after averaging 2.4 points in limited minutes. The move gives the Bucks frontcourt depth with Richards potentially offering an upgrade as a rim protector and rebounder.

Why the Suns made the move The Phoenix Suns have outperformed expectations this season, staying in contention despite roster challenges. Trading Richards' roughly $5 million salary helps drop them below the luxury tax threshold, creating about $2.2 million in relief and a potential $5 million trade exception. Anthony and Coffey, also on expiring deals, add immediate depth without long-term commitments.

This low-key swap fits the Suns' approach of fine-tuning their roster for the playoff push. It provides guard insurance and financial breathing room as the team eyes a deep postseason run.