Cole Palmer injury update: Chelsea star sidelined for three weeks after toe fracture at home

Cole Palmer, Chelsea's star forward, has suffered a fractured toe in a home mishap, ruling him out of three crucial fixtures. The 23-year-old England international, fresh off a two-month layoff due to a groin strain, stubbed his toe on a door late at night. Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca confirmed the setback on Friday.

The versatile attacker has been a significant part of the team. His creativity and goal-scoring skills have lit up Stamford Bridge, making this injury a problem for Maresca's squad.

Details about Cole Palmer's injury Enzo Maresca broke the news during his pre-match presser. "He is probably not available for tomorrow for sure, Barcelona for sure, or Arsenal for sure," the Italian coach stated.

"Unfortunately, he had an accident at home where he hit his toe. It is not important, but he won't be back in the next week," he expressed

"I wake up many times during the night, I hit my head, my legs, my everything, so it can happen," he added.

The incident occurred just as Palmer had resumed full training, building momentum after sidelining his groin issue since September. Initial scans revealed a clean fracture, requiring rest and targeted rehab to avoid long-term complications.

Key matches Cole Palmer will miss Cole Palmer will sit out for Saturday's Premier League road trip to Burnley. He will miss the Blues' Tuesday Champions League fixture against Barcelona and next weekend's match at home to Arsenal. Notably, Chelsea will then have three games in nine days against Leeds United, Bournemouth, and Atalanta.

Chelsea in Cole Palmer's absence Cole Palmer's most recent appearance was during Chelsea's 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on 20 September. The Blues have played 11 games in all competitions since then. They have won eight matches and lost two. They are currently in the third position in the Premier League points table.

"I think that his teammates are better players with Cole playing," Maresca expressed.

“I feel much better when Cole is on the pitch, and we all want Cole on the pitch.”

"At the same time, when Cole is not on the pitch, we need to find a solution. The team is doing very well, but we are better with Cole. He was almost back with us," he added.