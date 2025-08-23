Cole Palmer’s injury: Estevao Willian takes starting role for Chelsea in clash against West Ham

Chelsea suffered a major setback with star player Cole Palmer ruled out due to an injury sustained during the pre-match warm-up. Manager Enzo Maresca was forced to adjust his lineup at the last moment ahead of the Premier League match against West Ham United, handing a start to young Brazilian signing Estevao Willian.

Cole Palmer’s injury disrupts Chelsea’s strategy Cole Palmer, a key figure in Chelsea’s attack, was initially named in the starting lineup but was seen limping during warm-ups, leading to his withdrawal.

Chelsea confirmed the change, stating, “Cole Palmer has been replaced in tonight’s starting line-up by Estevao Willian.”

The England international’s absence is a significant blow, given his goal-scoring ability, and composure on the ball.

Estevao Willian’s chance to shine Stepping into the spotlight is 18-year-old Estevao Willian, a highly rated summer signing from Brazil. The young winger, known for his pace and dribbling, now has a chance to prove himself in his first Premier League start.

Maresca’s decision to trust Estevao in such a high-stakes match reflects confidence in the teenager’s potential to challenge West Ham’s defense. A strong performance could mark a turning point in his Chelsea career.

Match update: Competitive derby unfolds The match is in progress, with both teams delivering an intense battle. West Ham took an early lead through Lucas Paqueta in the 6th minute, but Chelsea responded with a goal from Joao Pedro in the 15th minute, leveling the score at 1-1. Pedro Neto scored another goal for the Blues in the 23rd minute, followed by another goal by Enzo Fernández in the 34th minute.

Chelsea’s lineup, including Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Pedro Neto, is pushing for dominance, while West Ham, led by Jarrod Bowen and Niclas Fullkrug, aims to capitalize on their home advantage.

Also Read | Donald Trump announces Kennedy Center as 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw venue

Challenges for Chelsea’s campaign Cole Palmer’s injury compounds Chelsea’s early-season challenges, as they seek their first win following a goalless draw against Crystal Palace.