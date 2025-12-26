College Football Bowl Games, today, December 26: Full schedule, times, TV channels and previews

The post-holiday college football bowl season is set to kick off with an exciting trio of games on Friday (December 26). Fans can enjoy a full day of action starting in Detroit, moving to Phoenix, and ending in Dallas. These matchups feature teams eager to cap their seasons with victories, offering plenty of intrigue for college football enthusiasts. Here are all the details

GameAbove Sports Bowl: Central Michigan vs Northwestern Time/TV: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

This opener brings a Midwestern showdown to the Motor City. Central Michigan, under first-year head coach Matt Drinkall, finished 7-5 and returns to bowl play for the first time since 2021. The Chippewas rely on a versatile quarterback rotation, often turning to Joe Labas in key situations, while running back Nahree Biggins provides a strong ground attack. Linebacker Jordan Kwiatkowski anchors the defense.

Northwestern (6-6) squeezed into bowl eligibility with late-season grit. Quarterback Preston Stone thrives when paired with running back Caleb Komolafe, but they'll face pressure from Central Michigan's front. Defensive standouts like Robert Fitzgerald and Mac Uihlein will aim to disrupt the Chippewas' rhythm.

This regional clash promises physical play in a dome setting, perfect for holiday football viewing.

Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs Minnesota Time/TV: 4:30 PM ET on ESPN

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Next up, the Golden Gophers face the Lobos in a first-time meeting. Minnesota (7-5) dominated at home but struggled on the road, yet they bring an impressive eight-game bowl winning streak, the longest active in FBS. Quarterback Drake Lindsey and running back Darius Taylor lead a balanced offense.

New Mexico (9-3) enters on a hot streak, winning six straight, though tiebreakers denied them a conference title shot. Quarterback Jack Layne connects often with running back Damon Bankston, wide receiver Keagan Johnson, and tight end Dorian Thomas. The warmer Phoenix weather could favor the Lobos' fans traveling from nearby, but Minnesota's snowbirds will add support.

Expect an offensive showcase in this unique baseball-to-football venue conversion.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Florida International vs UTSA Time/TV: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas

The nightcap features familiar foes, as FIU and UTSA have split four previous encounters since 2014. Florida International (7-5) rides a four-game win streak into their first bowl since 2019. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins has elevated the offense, feeding running back Kejon Owens and wide receiver Alex Perry effectively.

UTSA (6-6) had an up-and-down season in the American Athletic Conference, with highs like beating eventual champ Tulane. Quarterback Owen McCown distributes to a talented receiving corps, supported by running backs Robert Henry and Will Henderson. Portal moves, and injuries may impact the Roadrunners, but their bowl experience could shine through.

