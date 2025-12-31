College Football Bowl Games, today, December 31: Full schedule, times, TV channels and previews

College football fans get one last full day of exciting bowl action as 2025 comes to a close. December 31 features five thrilling matchups, including the first College Football Playoff quarterfinal. From intriguing non-playoff bowls to a high-stakes CFP clash, here's your complete guide to the day's action.

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 12 Vanderbilt vs Iowa Time/TV: Noon ET, ESPN (Tampa, Fla)

This opener pits two surprising playoff contenders against each other. Vanderbilt's breakout season, led by Heisman runner-up quarterback Diego Pavia, faces Iowa's stout defense.

Pavia will play, but top tight end Eli Stowers opts out for the NFL draft. Iowa's linebacker Karson Sharar aims to contain Pavia, while quarterback Mark Gronowski brings a rushing threat with 15 touchdowns on the ground. Expect a defensive battle, with Vanderbilt's edge rusher Miles Capers targeting Gronowski.

Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs Duke Time/TV: 2 PM ET, CBS (El Paso, Texas)

ACC champion Duke meets Big 12's Arizona State in a rematch of sorts from years past. The Sun Devils miss key players due to injuries and transfers, relying on veteran quarterback Jeff Sims and running back Kanye Udoh.

Duke looks stronger, with quarterback Darian Mensah playing and expected back next year, supported by running back Nate Sheppard and wide receiver Cooper Barkate. This could be competitive despite Arizona State's absences.

Citrus Bowl: No. 14 Texas vs No. 17 Michigan Time/TV: 3 PM ET, ABC (Orlando, Fla)

Blueblood programs collide amid transitions. Michigan navigates coaching changes, while Texas builds for the future. Both teams miss key defenders, but quarterbacks Arch Manning (Texas) and Bryce Underwood (Michigan) should feature. Curiosity surrounds Michigan's plans under incoming staff. This name-brand matchup promises intrigue despite opt-outs.

Las Vegas Bowl: No. 15 Utah vs Nebraska Time/TV: 3:30 PM ET, ESPN (Las Vegas, Nev)

Utah, with losses only to Big 12 finalists, debuts head coach Morgan Scalley earlier than planned. Quarterback Devon Dampier and running back Wayshawn Parker aim to dominate on the ground. Nebraska, hampered by injuries, starts quarterback TJ Lateef without Dylan Raiola and top rusher Emmett Johnson. Utah's clock control could prove decisive.

Cotton Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal): No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami Time/TV: 7:30 PM ET, ESPN (Arlington, Texas)

The nightcap features defending champions Ohio State against resilient Miami. The Buckeyes' elite run defense challenges Miami's running back Mark Fletcher and quarterback Carson Beck, who has big-play receiver Malachi Toney.