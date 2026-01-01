College Football Bowl Games, today, January 1: Full schedule, times, TV channels and previews

New Year's Day 2026 is set to bring an exciting tripleheader of college football playoff quarterfinals, continuing the action from the expanded 12-team format. These iconic bowls, the Orange, Rose, and Sugar, feature top-seeded teams with byes facing tough challengers who advanced through the first round. Winners will advance to the semifinals on January 8-9, eyeing the national championship on January 19 in Miami. Here's everything you need to know about today's college football bowl games schedule.

Orange Bowl: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon Time and TV: Noon ET on ESPN

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

This opener pits Big 12 champion Texas Tech against Oregon from the Big Ten. The Red Raiders earned a first-round bye with their strong season, boasting a strong defense led by linebackers David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez. Quarterback Behren Morton pairs effectively with running backs Cameron Dickey and J’Koby Williams for a balanced attack.

Oregon, fresh off a dominant first-round win over James Madison, relies on quarterback Dante Moore's arm, protected well by running back Noah Whittington. The Ducks' edge rushers, Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, anchor a solid defense centered by linebacker Bryce Boettcher. This 4-5 matchup stands out as the most unpredictable quarterfinal, blending explosive offenses and aggressive defenses.

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama Time and TV: 4 PM ET on ESPN

Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

The upcoming matchup will showcase top-seeded Indiana against Alabama in a historic clash. The Hoosiers, led by coach Curt Cignetti, claimed the No. 1 spot after upsetting Ohio State in the Big Ten championship. Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza benefits from healthy receivers Omar Cooper and Elijah Sarratt, ready to challenge Alabama's secondary with defenders like Bray Hubbard and Zabien Brown.

Alabama, in the post-Nick Saban era, advanced by beating Oklahoma. Quarterback Ty Simpson will need a strong start against Indiana's pass defense, featuring Louis Moore and D’Angelo Ponds. Despite a long layoff, Indiana looks sharp, while the Crimson Tide bring playoff pedigree to this intriguing newcomer vs powerhouse showdown.

Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Mississippi (Ole Miss) Time and TV: 8 PM ET on ESPN

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

The nightcap features an SEC rematch with Georgia facing Ole Miss. The Bulldogs enter playing their best football, having dominated Alabama in the conference title game. Quarterback Gunner Stockton boasts a 70.7% completion rate, and the offense shines on third downs at 45.2%. Linebacker CJ Allen leads a dominant run defense.