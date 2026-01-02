College Football Bowl Games, today, January 2: Full schedule, times, TV channel and previews

College football fans get one final day of non-playoff bowl action before the focus shifts entirely to the College Football Playoff semifinals. January 2, 2026, features four exciting matchups, blending in-state rivalries, ranked teams, and potential high-scoring affairs. From Texas showdowns to prime-time clashes, here's everything you need to know about today's slate.
Time/TV: 1 PM ET, ESPN
Location: Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
This Lone Star State battle opens the day with a rematch of the 2023 First Responder Bowl, where Texas State dominated Rice 45-21. Both teams finished with modest records, Texas State at 6-6 and Rice at 5-7, but the Bobcats enter as favourites because of their intact roster.
Texas State's explosive offense, led by quarterback Brad Jacksonand receivers like Beau Sparks, has scored 30-plus points in most games this season. Rice, however, faces major challenges at quarterback. Starting QB Chase Jenkins and backup Drew Devillier have entered the transfer portal, leaving little-used freshmen Lucas Scheerhorn or Patrick Crayton Jr to step up.
Time/TV: 4:30 PM ET, ESPN
Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.
Ranked Navy (10-2) headlines the afternoon slot, aiming to cap a double-digit win season and secure the Commander in Chief’s Trophy permanently in their showcase. Quarterback Blake Horvath has been sensational, closing his career with help from running back Alex Tecza and slotback Eli Heidenreich in the Midshipmen's trademark triple-option attack.
Cincinnati (around 7-5) started strong but faded with four straight losses. The Bearcats are depleted, with QB Brendan Sorsby in the portal, paving the way for Brady Lichtenberg, who has just six pass attempts this year. Navy's disciplined rush offense should overwhelm a shorthanded Cincinnati defense, making this a potential statement win for the Midshipmen.
Time/TV: 8 PM ET, ESPN
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC.
In one prime-time matchup, Wake Forest looks to reward new head coach Jake Dickert with a signature win. The Demon Deacons exceeded expectations this year, while Mississippi State (5-7) squeezed into bowl eligibility despite a tough SEC slate.
Wake Forest quarterback Robby Ashford brings dual-threat ability, though he'll miss key weapons like draft-bound RB Demond Claiborne and portal-bound WR Chris Barnes. Mississippi State turns to freshman Kamario Taylor under center, who showed flashes in the Egg Bowl but faces a step up here. With both offenses missing pieces, this could turn into a gritty, defensive battle near Wake's home territory.
Time/TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox
Location: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego
The nightcap promises fireworks as No. 20 Arizona and SMU close the non-playoff bowl calendar in sunny San Diego. Both teams boast potent offenses expected to have most starters available.
Arizona's Noah Fifita threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns, targeting Kris Hutson while Ismail Mahdi powers the run game. SMU counters with Kevin Jennings, who also notched 26 TD passes (albeit with more interceptions), spreading the ball effectively to red-zone threat TE Matthew Hibner. This matchup of balanced attacks could deliver the highest-scoring game of the day.
