College Football Bowl Games, today, January 2: Full schedule, times, TV channel and previews

College football fans get one final day of non-playoff bowl action before the focus shifts entirely to the College Football Playoff semifinals. January 2, 2026, features four exciting matchups, blending in-state rivalries, ranked teams, and potential high-scoring affairs. From Texas showdowns to prime-time clashes, here's everything you need to know about today's slate.

Armed Forces Bowl: Texas State vs Rice Time/TV: 1 PM ET, ESPN

Location: Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

This Lone Star State battle opens the day with a rematch of the 2023 First Responder Bowl, where Texas State dominated Rice 45-21. Both teams finished with modest records, Texas State at 6-6 and Rice at 5-7, but the Bobcats enter as favourites because of their intact roster.

Texas State's explosive offense, led by quarterback Brad Jacksonand receivers like Beau Sparks, has scored 30-plus points in most games this season. Rice, however, faces major challenges at quarterback. Starting QB Chase Jenkins and backup Drew Devillier have entered the transfer portal, leaving little-used freshmen Lucas Scheerhorn or Patrick Crayton Jr to step up.

Liberty Bowl: No. 25 Navy vs Cincinnati Time/TV: 4:30 PM ET, ESPN

Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

Ranked Navy (10-2) headlines the afternoon slot, aiming to cap a double-digit win season and secure the Commander in Chief’s Trophy permanently in their showcase. Quarterback Blake Horvath has been sensational, closing his career with help from running back Alex Tecza and slotback Eli Heidenreich in the Midshipmen's trademark triple-option attack.

Cincinnati (around 7-5) started strong but faded with four straight losses. The Bearcats are depleted, with QB Brendan Sorsby in the portal, paving the way for Brady Lichtenberg, who has just six pass attempts this year. Navy's disciplined rush offense should overwhelm a shorthanded Cincinnati defense, making this a potential statement win for the Midshipmen.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs Mississippi State Time/TV: 8 PM ET, ESPN

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC.

In one prime-time matchup, Wake Forest looks to reward new head coach Jake Dickert with a signature win. The Demon Deacons exceeded expectations this year, while Mississippi State (5-7) squeezed into bowl eligibility despite a tough SEC slate.

Wake Forest quarterback Robby Ashford brings dual-threat ability, though he'll miss key weapons like draft-bound RB Demond Claiborne and portal-bound WR Chris Barnes. Mississippi State turns to freshman Kamario Taylor under center, who showed flashes in the Egg Bowl but faces a step up here. With both offenses missing pieces, this could turn into a gritty, defensive battle near Wake's home territory.

Holiday Bowl: No. 20 Arizona vs SMU Time/TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox

Location: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

The nightcap promises fireworks as No. 20 Arizona and SMU close the non-playoff bowl calendar in sunny San Diego. Both teams boast potent offenses expected to have most starters available.