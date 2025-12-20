College Football Playoff 2025: First-round schedule, kick-off times, and viewing guide

The 2025-26 College Football Playoff marks the second year of the exciting 12-team format, bringing more teams into the national title hunt. The first-round games kicked off on Friday, December 19, with a thrilling comeback, and continue today, Saturday, December 20. Higher-seeded teams host these on-campus matchups, setting the stage for quarterfinals in iconic bowls.

What happened in the opening first-round game? No. 9 Alabama stunned No. 8 Oklahoma with a dramatic comeback, overcoming a 17-point deficit to win 34-24 on Friday night. This rematch saw the Crimson Tide advance, earning a spot against No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal. Alabama's wide receiver Ryan Williams proved crucial, stepping up when the offense needed him most against Oklahoma's tough defense.

Which teams play in the first Saturday game? The action will resume with No. 10 Miami facing No. 7 Texas A&M at noon ET. Both teams make their CFP debuts in this highly anticipated clash. Texas A&M entered strong but idle after a late-season loss, while Miami looks to bounce back from ACC setbacks. Watch for Miami's freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney, a constant big-play threat. The winner will advance to face (2) Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Tune in on ABC/ESPN or streaming options like fuboTV.

When does Ole Miss host Tulane? Next up, No. 11 Tulane will travel to No. 6 Ole Miss at 3:30 PM ET. This rematch follows Ole Miss's dominant 45-10 win earlier this season, led by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Drama surrounds the Rebels after coach Lane Kiffin's departure to LSU, while Tulane's Jon Sumrall coaches his final game before heading to Florida. The winner of that game will face No. 3 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Could Tulane pull off an upset? Catch it on TNT/Max or truTV.

What is the final first-round matchup? The first round wraps with No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon at 7:30 PM ET. Oregon hosts the underdog Dukes, hoping for positive injury updates on wide receiver Evan Stewart. The winner advances to face No. 4 Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl.

This game will also air on TNT/Max and truTV.