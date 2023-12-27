College Sports Generate Billions. Coaches Say More of It Should Go to Players
Rachel Bachman , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 27 Dec 2023, 12:39 AM IST
SummaryAmid lawsuits and a gap between coach pay and athlete funding, more college football coaches are saying players should share in sports’ billions.
In August, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh kicked off one of the most bizarre, dramatic college football seasons in history by doing something coaches rarely do: He talked about money.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less