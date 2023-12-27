College Sports Generate Billions. Coaches Say More of It Should Go to Players

Even the NCAA is starting to feel the force, with association president Charlie Baker recently unveiling a proposal that would let top athletics departments pay athletes directly through their own endorsement deals and trust funds. The move remains an idea at the moment, and would need to be approved by NCAA member schools. In the past, hundreds of smaller programs have balked at radical changes to the school-athlete relationship. The proposal marks a radical shift from the top of an organization that for decades had clung to the notion that college sports couldn’t survive its athletes being paid to play.