Colorado Avalanche secure Martin Necas with 8-year extension; all you need to know

The Colorado Avalanche have secured their top-line right winger for the long haul. On Thursday, the team announced that forward Martin Necas has signed an eight-year contract extension. This deal will ensure that the 26-year-old will remain a significant part of the Avs as they chase Stanley Cup glory.

Details about the deal Martin Necas was playing under a two-year bridge contract worth $6.5 million per season, signed in July 2024 with the Carolina Hurricanes. His new extension will begin next season and boosts his annual salary to $11.5 million, according to a report by ESPN.

The contract stands out with $60.4 million in signing bonuses. It also includes a full no-trade clause for the first seven years, giving Necas strong protection and stability.

Martin Necas' Colorado Avalanche journey Martin Necas joined Colorado mid-last season in a blockbuster trade. The Hurricanes sent him to the Avs as part of a package for Mikko Rantanen. Later, Carolina flipped Rantanen to the Dallas Stars, a Central Division rival.

The Avs viewed Necas as Rantanen's direct replacement on the top line's right wing. He quickly proved them right. In 30 games with Colorado, Necas tallied 11 goals and 28 points. Overall, he ended the season with 27 goals and a career-best 83 points.

This year, Necas keeps shining. His seven goals rank second on the team, while 13 points place him third.

Building a strong core for years ahead With Martin Necas under contract, the Colorado Avalanche now have nine players signed for more than three years. The list features stars like Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson, and Mackenzie Blackwood. Cale Makar, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, has two years left on his deal.

This core depth strengthens Colorado's contention window. The team enters Thursday in a five-way tie for the NHL's most points, alongside the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Utah Mammoth.