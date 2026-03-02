Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Dominiq Ponder passes away in single-car crash at 23; Deion Sanders and team mourn loss

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Dominiq Ponder tragically lost his life in a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Boulder County. The 23-year-old sophomore was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Details about the accident The accident occurred around 3 AM when Ponder, driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3, lost control on a curve along Baseline Road. The vehicle crossed into the opposite lane, struck a guardrail, hit an electrical line pole, rolled down an embankment, and caught fire. Preliminary investigations point to speed as a suspected factor.

Dominiq Ponder's journey at Colorado Buffaloes Dominiq Ponder, a 6-foot-5 standout from Opa Locka, Florida, had transferred to Colorado after starting his college journey at Bethune-Cookman. He appeared in two games for the Buffaloes last season, completing 0-of-1 pass attempts and rushing twice for a net loss of 4 yards. Despite limited playing time, his presence in the quarterback room left a lasting impact on teammates and coaches.

Tributes Pour in from head coach Deion Sanders and team This devastating loss comes at a pivotal time for the Buffaloes program under Coach Sanders, as they gear up for the upcoming season. The team and university are rallying around Ponder's family and loved ones during this tragedy.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders shared a deeply emotional message on X shortly after the news broke. “God, please comfort the Ponder family, friends, & Loved ones,” Sanders wrote. “Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all who knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord, you’re receiving a good 1.”

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion echoed the grief “Getting that call from his dad today didn’t feel real,” Marion posted. “Love you, Dom! God cover his family & our team, especially our QB room!”

Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo praised Ponder's character, stating he “epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike.”

The university announced counseling support for players and staff as the team prepares for spring practice, which was set to begin Monday.

Fellow quarterback Colton Allen honoured his teammate on Instagram. “Dom, you were a blessing to so many people,” Allen wrote. “You had a presence about you that just made everything better. You brought so much joy to me and everyone around you. I’m grateful for every lift, every practice, every rep, every conversation we got to share. I’ll carry those with me for the rest of my life.”