Colorado Rockies acquire speedy outfielder Jake McCarthy from Diamondbacks in trade for prospect Josh Grosz

The Colorado Rockies bolstered their outfield depth on Saturday (January 10) by acquiring versatile left-handed hitter Jake McCarthy from the Arizona Diamondbacks. In return, the Rockies sent right-handed pitching prospect Josh Grosz to Arizona. Both clubs confirmed the deal, marking an intriguing swap as the offseason heats up.

Jake McCarthy's career in Arizona Drafted 39th overall by the Diamondbacks in 2018, Jake McCarthy burst onto the scene in 2022, finishing fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting with a .283/.342/.427 line, eight homers, and 23 steals. His 116 wRC+ showed real promise.

Advertisement

However, inconsistency followed, a down 2023, a strong 2024 (.285/.349/.400 with 25 steals in 142 games), and a tough 2025 where he hit just .204/.247/.345 over 222 plate appearances with four homers and six steals.

Despite the ups and downs, McCarthy's speed stands out as he consistently ranks in the 98th percentile or higher. Defensively, he handles all three outfield spots capably.

Why the Diamondbacks moved on With Corbin Carroll locked in right field and Alek Thomas likely handling center, Arizona had surplus lefty outfielders. Lourdes Gurriel Jr's ACL recovery opened left field, but options like Blaze Alexander, Jorge Barrosa, and others filled the gap. McCarthy, out of minor league options, faced waivers if demoted again. The trade nets Arizona a developmental arm while clearing space.

Advertisement

Fresh start in Colorado's crowded outfield Jake McCarthy joins a deep Rockies outfield featuring Brenton Doyle, Mickey Moniak, Zac Veen, and Jordan Beck. He will likely serve as a valuable bench piece or platoon option, with his speed thriving at Coors Field. At 28, he is arbitration-eligible through 2028 and earns $1.525 million in 2026.

Also Read | Free agent outfielder Max Kepler suspended 80 games by MLB following positive drug test

Paul DePodesta's early moves are underway This marks the first trade bringing a major leaguer to Colorado under the new president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, hired in November 2025. The former Dodgers exec has already made other swaps, but McCarthy raises the talent floor. A change of scenery could unlock more from the former top prospect.

Grosz heads to Arizona as a lottery ticket The 23-year-old Josh Grosz, acquired from the Yankees in the Ryan McMahon deal last July, posted a 4.67 ERA across High-A in 2025. MLB Pipeline ranks him as Colorado's No. 20 prospect, projecting him as a multi-inning reliever or back-end starter. His 93-95 mph fastball spins well, though it's his main plus tool. Arizona gets a young arm to develop. This trade gives both teams depth and upside without major cost.