Commanders agree to pay D.C. $1M to settle a 2022 lawsuit over previous ownership deceiving fans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have agreed to pay $1 million to the District of Columbia to settle a lawsuit from 2022 that alleged the NFL team under previous ownership colluded to deceive fans by lying about an inquiry into sexual misconduct and a persistently hostile work environment.

D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb announced the settlement Monday. The lawsuit initially began in fall 2021 with an investigation by predecessor Karl Racine, who based it on consumer protection law, arguing the team mislead residents.

Dan Snyder owned the team at the time of the lawsuit, before selling to Josh Harris’ group in 2023 for a then-North American professional sports record $6.05 billion. The league fined Snyder $60 million on the way out after an independent investigation found he sexually harassed a team employee and oversaw executives who deliberately withheld millions of dollars in revenue from other clubs.

“The Commanders’ current owners have commendably opened a new chapter in the team’s history, committing to ensure all employees are protected from abuse and treated with dignity,” Schwalb said in a statement. “Every business operating in the District has an obligation to provide honest information to its customers, and the Commanders’ loyal fanbase deserves no less."

The settlement also includes the Commanders agreeing to maintain a human resources department, an anti-harassment policy and an investigation protocol for complains of misconduct. The team declined to comment on the lawsuit and the settlement of it.

The Commanders three years ago settled a separate lawsuit with the D.C. government over season-ticket deposits.