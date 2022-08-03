Common Wealth Games 2022, Day 5: India bags first gold in Lawn Bowls

Apart from some cheerful moments in the game, there were also some bummers for Indians as well. Dutee Chand was eliminated from the women's 100m heats, India were beaten 3-1 in women's hockey, weightlifter Punam Yadav had a tough day in the women's 76kg and Seema Punia finished an underwhelming fifth in the women's discus throw final.

