Common Wealth Games 2022, Day 5: India bags first gold in Lawn Bowls

In a historic event, India got its first ever medal in Lawn Bowls sports by the quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia. They beat South African team by 17-10 in the final
In the fifth day of Common Wealth day Indian athletes and sports players added a total of 13 medals in India's tally on Tuesday. Out of 13 medals, 5 were gold, 5 silver, and 3 were bronze medal were won.
The 96 kg category weightlifter, Vijay Thakur clinched India's eighth medal in weightlifting. Along with this, Indian men's table tennis team won gold at the Commonwealth Games. The mixed badminton team had to settle for silver,
Long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya confirmed their seats in the the finales that are scheduled for the coming days. Moreover, Manpreet Kaur for the women's shot put final.Swimmers Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page took the final two spots in qualification to reach the men's 1500m freestyle final.
After facing defeat in the men's singles semi-final in squash, Saurav Ghosal will compete for bronze medal in the next competition.
Apart from some cheerful moments in the game, there were also some bummers for Indians as well. Dutee Chand was eliminated from the women's 100m heats, India were beaten 3-1 in women's hockey, weightlifter Punam Yadav had a tough day in the women's 76kg and Seema Punia finished an underwhelming fifth in the women's discus throw final.