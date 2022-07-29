Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games 2022: Check out India's schedule for Day 1

Commonwealth Games 2022: Check out India's schedule for Day 1

A large number of Indian players will be seen in action on Friday. (Twitter)
2 min read . 09:51 AM ISTLivemint

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women's hockey and cricket teams are beginning their campaign on Day 1 with both wishing each other for a winning start.

A large number of Indian players will be seen in action on Friday, the first day of 22nd Commonwealth Games. Indian women's hockey and cricket teams are beginning their campaign on Day 1 with both wishing each other for a winning start. The grand opening ceremony with full pomp and show at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham took place on Thursday. A contingent of 215 athletes will represent India in CWG in 141 events.

During the grand opening ceremony, Indian contingent led by ace shuttler PV Sindhu and hockey captain Manpreet Sing marched with honour. The major attraction was the 10 m high raging bull, Made with a 5 months of hard work, the grand raging bull was pulled along by female chain maker. The Queen's Baton was brought in the stadium by the four times Commonwealths gold winner Tom Daley. He was accompanied by an entourage of LGBTQ+ flag-bearers.

Currently, Indian stands at fourth position in the all-time CWG medal table, according to reports by Hindustan Times. Check out the Day 1 schedule of Commonwealth Games 2022 India (as per IST),

Lawn Bowl at 1 pm

Men's Pairs – Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain

Men's Triples – Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Singh

Women's Singles - Nayanmoni Saikia

Women's Fours – Rupa Tirkey, Tania Choudhury, Lovely Choubey, Pinki/Nayanmoni Saikia

Table Tennis at 2 pm

Men's Team Qualifiers – Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Women's Team Qualifiers – Diya Chitale, Manika Batra, Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula

Swimming at 3 pm

400m freestyle – Kushagra Rawat

100m backstroke – Srihari Nataraj

100m backstroke S9 – Ashish Kumar

50m butterfly – Sajan Prakash

Cricket at 3.30 pm

Group Stage – Australia vs India

Triathlon – Starts at 3:30 PM

Men’s – Adarsh M.S., Vishwanath Yadav

Women’s – Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan

Boxing at 4.30 pm

Men’s 63.5 kg – Shiva Thapa

Squash – Starts at 4:30 PM

Men's singles – Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh

Women's singles – Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh

Badminton at 6.30 pm

Mixed Team (Group Stage) – India vs Pakistan

Hockey at 6.30 pm

Women’s Group Stage – India vs Ghana

