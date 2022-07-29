Commonwealth Games 2022: Check out India's schedule for Day 1

Commonwealth Games 2022: Check out India's schedule for Day 12 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women's hockey and cricket teams are beginning their campaign on Day 1 with both wishing each other for a winning start.
A large number of Indian players will be seen in action on Friday, the first day of 22nd Commonwealth Games. Indian women's hockey and cricket teams are beginning their campaign on Day 1 with both wishing each other for a winning start. The grand opening ceremony with full pomp and show at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham took place on Thursday. A contingent of 215 athletes will represent India in CWG in 141 events.
During the grand opening ceremony, Indian contingent led by ace shuttler PV Sindhu and hockey captain Manpreet Sing marched with honour. The major attraction was the 10 m high raging bull, Made with a 5 months of hard work, the grand raging bull was pulled along by female chain maker. The Queen's Baton was brought in the stadium by the four times Commonwealths gold winner Tom Daley. He was accompanied by an entourage of LGBTQ+ flag-bearers.
Currently, Indian stands at fourth position in the all-time CWG medal table, according to reports by Hindustan Times. Check out the Day 1 schedule of Commonwealth Games 2022 India (as per IST),
Lawn Bowl at 1 pm
Men's Pairs – Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain
Men's Triples – Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Singh
Women's Singles - Nayanmoni Saikia
Women's Fours – Rupa Tirkey, Tania Choudhury, Lovely Choubey, Pinki/Nayanmoni Saikia
Table Tennis at 2 pm
Men's Team Qualifiers – Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Women's Team Qualifiers – Diya Chitale, Manika Batra, Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula
Swimming at 3 pm
400m freestyle – Kushagra Rawat
100m backstroke – Srihari Nataraj
100m backstroke S9 – Ashish Kumar
50m butterfly – Sajan Prakash
Cricket at 3.30 pm
Group Stage – Australia vs India
Triathlon – Starts at 3:30 PM
Men’s – Adarsh M.S., Vishwanath Yadav
Women’s – Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan
Boxing at 4.30 pm
Men’s 63.5 kg – Shiva Thapa
Squash – Starts at 4:30 PM
Men's singles – Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh
Women's singles – Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh
Badminton at 6.30 pm
Mixed Team (Group Stage) – India vs Pakistan
Hockey at 6.30 pm
Women’s Group Stage – India vs Ghana
