Commonwealth Games 2022: Check out India's schedule for Day 1

A large number of Indian players will be seen in action on Friday, the first day of 22nd Commonwealth Games. Indian women's hockey and cricket teams are beginning their campaign on Day 1 with both wishing each other for a winning start. The grand opening ceremony with full pomp and show at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham took place on Thursday. A contingent of 215 athletes will represent India in CWG in 141 events.

