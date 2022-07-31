Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 India's full schedule, check details here

The ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has entered third day on 31 July, and Indian contingent has started the medal tally rolling.

In the day 2, weightlifter Sanket Sargar cliched a silver medal in the 55kg weight category, while Gururaja Poojary won a bronze medal in the 61kg weight category. India's moment of smile arrived when Mirabai Chanu clinched gold in the women's 49kg category.

In badminton too, India ended up winning the mixed team event matches after defeating Sri Lanka 5-0 and then Australia. In men's featherweight category, pugilist Mohammed Hussamuddin defeated South Africa's Amzolele Dyeyi and move into the pre-quarterfinals, while Lovlina Borgohain also progressed to the quarters.

On Day 3, all eyes will be on the women's cricket team who will be up against Pakistan in the blockbuster group-stage.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 3 (all timings as per IST):

1:00 PM: Lawn Bowl – Tania Choudhury in Women’s Sectional Play Round 4

1:30 PM: Gymnastics – Yogeshwar Singh in Men’s Artistic All-Round final

2:00 PM: Weightlifting – Jeremy Lalrinnunga in Men’s 67kg final

2:32 PM: Cycling – Ronaldo, David, Ecow, Rojit in Men’s Sprint qualification

3:07 PM: Swimming – Sajan Prakash in Men’s 200m Butterfly Heat 3

3:27 PM: Cycling – Men’s Sprint 1/8 final (Subject to Qualification)

3:30 PM: Cricket – India vs Pakistan Group A match

3:31 PM: Swimming – Srihari Nataraj in Men’s 50M Backstroke Heat 6

4:00 PM: Lawn Bowl – Men’s Paris Sectional Play Round 4 vs England

4:04 PM: Cycling – Men’s Sprint QUARTERFINAL (Subject to Qualification)

4:20 PM: Cycling – Narman Kapil in Men’s 15km scratch race Heat 1

4:30 PM: Table Tennis – Men’s team QUARTERFINAL vs Bangladesh

4:45 PM: Boxing – Nikhat Zareen vs Helena Bagao in Women’s 50kg Round of 16 tie

4:59 PM: Cycling – Vishvajeet Singh in Men’s 15km scratch race Heat 2

6:00 PM: Squash – Joshana Chinnappa vs Kaitlyn Watts in Women’s singles Round of 16

6:30 PM: Weightlifting – Poppy Hazarika in Women’s 59kg final

6:45 PM: Squash – Saurav Ghoshal vs David Baillargeon in Men’s singles Round of 16

7:00 PM: Gymnastics – Ruthuja Nataraj in Women’s Artistic All-Round final

7:01 PM: Triathlon – Mixed Team relay final

7:30 PM: Lawn Bowl – Women’s Fours Sectional Play QUARTERFINAL

7:40 PM: Cycling – Men’s Sprint Semifinal (Subject to Qualification)

8:30 PM: Men’s Hockey – India vs Ghana Pool B match

9:02 PM: Cycling – Mayuri Lute in Women’s 500m Time Trial final

10:00 PM: Badminton – Mixed team QUARTERFINAL vs South Africa

10:12 PM: Cycling – Men’s Sprint final (Subject to qualification)

10:30 PM: Lawn Bowl – Men’s Pairs Sectional Play QUARTERFINAL (Subject to Qualification)

11:00 PM: Weightlifting – Achinta Sheuli in Men’s 73kg final

11:12 PM: Cycling – Naman and Vishvajeet in Men’s 15km scratch race final (Subject to Qualification)

11:37 PM: Swimming – Sirhari Nataraj in Men’s 50m backstroke semi-final (Subject to Qualification)

11:58 PM: Swimming – Sajan Prakash in Men’s 200m Butterfly (Subject to Qualification)

12:15 AM: Boxing – Sumit vs Callum Peters in Men’s 75kg Round of 16

1:00 AM: Boxing – Sagar vs Maxime Nijeyo in Men’s 92-plus kg in Round of 16