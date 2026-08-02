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Commonwealth Games 2026 final medal tally: Boxers lead the way as India finishes fourth with 39 medals including 13 gold

India finished CWG 2026 with 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze, behind leaders Australia (167), England (109) and Canada (62). Out of 13 gold medals, seven alone came in boxing.

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Aug 2026, 10:42 PM IST
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Gold medallist India's Ankush Ankush celebrates on the podium after winning the Men's 80kg.
Gold medallist India's Ankush Ankush celebrates on the podium after winning the Men's 80kg.(REUTERS)
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India finish fourth with 39 medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) after judokas and cyclists disappointed on the final day of the competition. After winning 15 medals on Saturday, it was expected that the country will win a few more on the final day. The medal count would have touched 40 had Ishroop Narang not lost her bronze medal match.

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In the end, India finished with 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze, behind leaders Australia (167), England (109) and Canada (62). Out of 13 gold medals, seven alone came in boxing, one in weightlifting (Mirabai Chanu) , two in Judo and three in para sports.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2026, Live Updates: India finish campaign with 39 medals

Indian boxers dominated the competition. Sakshi Chaudhary (women's 51kg), Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg category) and Ankush Panghal (men's 80kg gold) won gold medals for India in boxing.

Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh and Narender Berwal settled for silver medals after losing their respective finals. In athletics, Neeraj Chopra (javelin), Murali Sreeshankar (men's long jump), Gulveer Singh (men's 5000m & men's 10000m) and Praveen Chithravel (men's triple jump), all won silver.

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Full list of India's medal winners at CWG 2026

AthleteEventSportMedal
Jhandu KumarMen's HeavyweightPara PowerliftingBronze
Rishikanta SinghMen's 60kgWeightliftingSilver
Mirabai ChanuWomen's 48kgWeightliftingGold
Raja MuthupandiMen's 65kgWeightliftingSilver
Gyaneshwari YadavWomen's 53kgWeightliftingSilver
Bindyarani DeviWomen's 58kgWeightliftingBronze
Sharmila DhankarWomen's Shot Put F57Para AthleticsGold
Sarvesh KushareMen's High JumpAthleticsSilver
Shilpa K. ShylaWomen's Shot Put F57Para AthleticsBronze
Valluri Ajaya BabuMen's 79kgWeightliftingSilver
Harjinder KaurWomen's 69kgWeightliftingSilver
Gulveer SinghMen's 10,000mAthleticsSilver
Murali SreeshankarMen's Long JumpAthleticsSilver
Dilip GavitMen's 100m T47Para AthleticsGold
Mohammed BasilMen's 100m T47Para AthleticsSilver
Lovepreet SinghMen's 110kgWeightliftingSilver
Seema KaliramnaWomen's Discus ThrowAthleticsBronze
Asmita DeyWomen's 48kgJudoGold
Harsh SinghMen's 60kgJudoGold
Yamini MouryaWomen's 57kgJudoSilver
Tejaswin ShankarMen's DecathlonAthleticsBronze
Yashvir SinghMen's Javelin ThrowAthleticsBronze
Neeraj ChopraMen's Javelin ThrowAthleticsSilver
Preeti PawarWomen's 54kgBoxingGold
Praveen ChithravelMen's Triple JumpAthleticsSilver
Selva PrabhuMen's Triple JumpAthleticsBronze
Jaismine LamboriaWomen's 57kgBoxingGold
Jadumani SinghMen's 55kgBoxingSilver
Shubham JuyalMen's Shot Put F57Para AthleticsSilver
Soman RanaMen's Shot Put F57Para AthleticsGold
Unnati SharmaWomen's -63kgJudoBronze
Sakshi ChaudharyWomen's 51kgBoxingGold
Priya GhanghasWomen's 60kgBoxingGold
Arundhati ChoudharyWomen's 70kgBoxingGold
Lovlina BorgohainWomen's 75kgBoxingSilver
Sachin SiwachMen's 60kgBoxingGold
Ankush PanghalMen's 80kgBoxingGold
Narender BerwalMen's 90kgBoxingSilver
Gulveer SinghMen's 5000mAthleticsBronze
Also Read | Meey Soman Rana - Ex-Gorkha Rifles Army man scripts history with CWG 2026 gold

Commonwealth Games 2026 final medal tally

Australia remained on top of the CWG 2026 medal tally with an astonishing 70 gold medals so far, followed by England who won 29. Canada won 19 gold medals to occupy the third place.

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia704356169
2England294636110
3Canada19202362
4INDIA1317939
5Scotland1391739
6New Zealand10141135
7Nigeria107724
8Jamaica104519
9Wales9101231
10Malaysia83516

Only top 10 countries in the medal tally are given here.

Para athletes' stunning show in Glasgow

The Indian para athletes had remarkable Commonwealth Games to remember, winning seven medals - 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze. The gold medals came from Sharmila Dhankar, Soman Rana and Dilip Gavit. In fact, India had three double podium finish at the CWG 2026 - women’s shot put F57, men’s shot put F57, and men’s 100m T47.

It is the best ever performance for Indian para sports in the Commonwealth Games. Since the introduction of para-sports in the CWG in 2002 edition in Manchester and before CWG 2026, India won a total of seven medals -- one gold, two silver and four bronze.

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Also Read | CWG 2026: India's Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal script history in Glasgow

Best ever show by judokas

In judo, Unnati Sharma clinched a bronze medal in the women's 63kg event as India capped off a historic run at the Commonwealth Games with four medals. The best-ever run was led by Harsh Singh (men's -60kg) and Asmita Dey (women's -48kg), who became India's first-ever CWG gold medallists in judo. Yamini Mourya added a silver in the women's -57kg category.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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