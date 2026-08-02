Commonwealth Games 2026 final medal tally: Boxers lead the way as India finishes fourth with 39 medals including 13 gold

India finish fourth with 39 medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) after judokas and cyclists disappointed on the final day of the competition. After winning 15 medals on Saturday, it was expected that the country will win a few more on the final day. The medal count would have touched 40 had Ishroop Narang not lost her bronze medal match.

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In the end, India finished with 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze, behind leaders Australia (167), England (109) and Canada (62). Out of 13 gold medals, seven alone came in boxing, one in weightlifting (Mirabai Chanu) , two in Judo and three in para sports.

Indian boxers dominated the competition. Sakshi Chaudhary (women's 51kg), Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg category) and Ankush Panghal (men's 80kg gold) won gold medals for India in boxing.

Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh and Narender Berwal settled for silver medals after losing their respective finals. In athletics, Neeraj Chopra (javelin), Murali Sreeshankar (men's long jump), Gulveer Singh (men's 5000m & men's 10000m) and Praveen Chithravel (men's triple jump), all won silver.

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Full list of India's medal winners at CWG 2026

Athlete Event Sport Medal Jhandu Kumar Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting Bronze Rishikanta Singh Men's 60kg Weightlifting Silver Mirabai Chanu Women's 48kg Weightlifting Gold Raja Muthupandi Men's 65kg Weightlifting Silver Gyaneshwari Yadav Women's 53kg Weightlifting Silver Bindyarani Devi Women's 58kg Weightlifting Bronze Sharmila Dhankar Women's Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Gold Sarvesh Kushare Men's High Jump Athletics Silver Shilpa K. Shyla Women's Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Bronze Valluri Ajaya Babu Men's 79kg Weightlifting Silver Harjinder Kaur Women's 69kg Weightlifting Silver Gulveer Singh Men's 10,000m Athletics Silver Murali Sreeshankar Men's Long Jump Athletics Silver Dilip Gavit Men's 100m T47 Para Athletics Gold Mohammed Basil Men's 100m T47 Para Athletics Silver Lovepreet Singh Men's 110kg Weightlifting Silver Seema Kaliramna Women's Discus Throw Athletics Bronze Asmita Dey Women's 48kg Judo Gold Harsh Singh Men's 60kg Judo Gold Yamini Mourya Women's 57kg Judo Silver Tejaswin Shankar Men's Decathlon Athletics Bronze Yashvir Singh Men's Javelin Throw Athletics Bronze Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Athletics Silver Preeti Pawar Women's 54kg Boxing Gold Praveen Chithravel Men's Triple Jump Athletics Silver Selva Prabhu Men's Triple Jump Athletics Bronze Jaismine Lamboria Women's 57kg Boxing Gold Jadumani Singh Men's 55kg Boxing Silver Shubham Juyal Men's Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Silver Soman Rana Men's Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Gold Unnati Sharma Women's -63kg Judo Bronze Sakshi Chaudhary Women's 51kg Boxing Gold Priya Ghanghas Women's 60kg Boxing Gold Arundhati Choudhary Women's 70kg Boxing Gold Lovlina Borgohain Women's 75kg Boxing Silver Sachin Siwach Men's 60kg Boxing Gold Ankush Panghal Men's 80kg Boxing Gold Narender Berwal Men's 90kg Boxing Silver Gulveer Singh Men's 5000m Athletics Bronze

Commonwealth Games 2026 final medal tally Australia remained on top of the CWG 2026 medal tally with an astonishing 70 gold medals so far, followed by England who won 29. Canada won 19 gold medals to occupy the third place.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 70 43 56 169 2 England 29 46 36 110 3 Canada 19 20 23 62 4 INDIA 13 17 9 39 5 Scotland 13 9 17 39 6 New Zealand 10 14 11 35 7 Nigeria 10 7 7 24 8 Jamaica 10 4 5 19 9 Wales 9 10 12 31 10 Malaysia 8 3 5 16 Only top 10 countries in the medal tally are given here.

Para athletes' stunning show in Glasgow The Indian para athletes had remarkable Commonwealth Games to remember, winning seven medals - 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze. The gold medals came from Sharmila Dhankar, Soman Rana and Dilip Gavit. In fact, India had three double podium finish at the CWG 2026 - women’s shot put F57, men’s shot put F57, and men’s 100m T47.

It is the best ever performance for Indian para sports in the Commonwealth Games. Since the introduction of para-sports in the CWG in 2002 edition in Manchester and before CWG 2026, India won a total of seven medals -- one gold, two silver and four bronze.

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Best ever show by judokas In judo, Unnati Sharma clinched a bronze medal in the women's 63kg event as India capped off a historic run at the Commonwealth Games with four medals. The best-ever run was led by Harsh Singh (men's -60kg) and Asmita Dey (women's -48kg), who became India's first-ever CWG gold medallists in judo. Yamini Mourya added a silver in the women's -57kg category.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in

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