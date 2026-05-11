Como’s stunning rise: A 1-0 win at Verona seals the club’s first-ever European spot

MILAN (AP) — Seven years ago, Como was playing in the fourth division of Italian soccer. Next season it will be competing in Europe for the first time in its 119-year history.

And that could even be the Champions League.

Como won 1-0 at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday to guarantee a spot in at least the Conference League as it can't finish lower than sixth. Anastasios Douvikas scored for Como.

The result also left Como just two points behind fourth-place AC Milan, which was playing Atalanta later. Roma was level on points with Milan after snatching a dramatic 3-2 win at Parma.

There are two rounds remaining in Serie A after this weekend.

Como is making rapid progress since Indonesian tobacco billionaire brothers Roberto Budi Hartono and Michael Bambang Hartono purchased the club in 2019, when it was in Serie D.

European soccer could prove enough to keep coach Cesc Fabregas at the club, with bigger teams across Europe reportedly interested in the 39-year-old, who has impressed in his first managerial position.

Roma scored two goals deep in stoppage time to snatch a comeback win at Parma and boost its hopes of getting into the Champions League.

Roma was heading for defeat when Mandela Keita gave Parma a 2-1 lead in the 87th minute.

However, substitute Devyne Rensch scrambled in the equalizer in the fourth minute of stoppage time and then won a penalty when he and Parma defender Sascha Britschgi fell to the ground as they were tussling for the ball.

The referee initially awarded a free kick to Parma but then revoked his decision on video review, showing Britschgi a second yellow card — and sending him off — and awarding a penalty to Roma, which Donyell Malen converted in the 11th minute of stoppages.

Jamie Vardy’s first goal since January set Cremonese on its way to a vital 3-0 win over bottom club Pisa, which played most of the second half with nine men.

Pisa had already been mathematically relegated and got off to the worst possible start when defender Rosen Bozhinov picked up two yellow cards in the opening 24 minutes and was sent off.

Vardy scored seven minutes later and Federico Bonazzoli doubled Cremonese’s lead early in the second half.

It got even worse for Pisa in the 57th minute when midfielder Felipe Loyola was shown a straight red card for a dangerous, two-footed tackle on Giuseppe Pezzella.

David Okereke capped the scoring for Cremonese, which moved to within a point of safety.

Fiorentina and Genoa are both now mathematically safe after playing out a 0-0 draw.