Concerns over IPL 2026? GC Chair says reviewing situation amid fuel supply issues as Middle East conflict continues

Amid the lack of fuel supply concerns in India, Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council Chairperson Arun Dhumal stated that the league is assessing the developing situation as the Middle East conflict continues.

This follows Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas instructing oil refineries to boost the production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and ensure that the extra supply is used for domestic consumption.

"We are reviewing the development. Since this is a evolving situation, nothing can be said as of now. But given the requirement of the situation, we will take a call accordingly," The New Indian Express quoted Dhumal as saying.

Although the schedule has not yet been officially released, the board is finalising the details while ensuring the dates do not clash with elections in several states, with the tournament expected to begin on March 28. However, if the current situation continues, the BCCI and the IPL may have to reconsider their plans, as the crisis could affect not only the league but also various sectors of society, including industries, hospitals and educational institutions, the report noted.

Logistics could also pose a major challenge, as seen during the recently concluded T20 World Cup, which India won. Several teams, such as Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa, were unable to leave India immediately due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and disruptions to flight routes to their home countries.

Meanwhile, a hotel industry association said on Tuesday that many hotels and restaurants in Mumbai may have to suspend operations within the next two days if the issue remains unresolved.

Pradeep Shetty, Vice President of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI), also noted that similar interruptions are being reported in several other places, including Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, according to PTI.

Higher LPG production for domestic use, orders Petroleum ministry The government has given priority to supplying LPG to households in order to safeguard citizens’ energy needs during the current uncertainty.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas took to X and said, "In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use.”

To better manage supply, the ministry introduced a 25-day gap between bookings for consumers to discourage hoarding and curb black marketing.

"The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households and introduced 25 day inter- booking period to avoid hoarding/black marketing," it mentioned.

The ministry added, "Non domestic supplies from imported LPG is being prioritised to essential non domestic sectors such as Hospitals and Educational institutions. For LPG supply to other non-domestic sectors, a committee of three EDs of OMCs have been constituted to review the representations for LPG supply to restaurants/hotels/other industries.

On Monday, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri discussed the wider energy situation and how global conflicts are affecting Indian markets. Speaking with media professionals, he emphasised the strength of India’s import network and the government’s proactive approach to handling the situation.